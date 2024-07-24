FinalWire Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of AIDA64 Extreme 7.35 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Engineer 7.35 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 7.35 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 7.35 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.

The new AIDA64 update introduces a new 64-bit CheckMate benchmark, AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for AMD Ryzen AI APU, and supports the latest graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by AMD, Intel and nVIDIA.

New features & improvements

CheckMate benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2 and AVX-512

AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for AMD Ryzen AI Strix APU

Improved support for Intel Panther Lake CPU

GPU details for AMD Granite Ridge

Retired Queen benchmark

