FinalWire Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of AIDA64 Extreme 7.35 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Engineer 7.35 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 7.35 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 7.35 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.
The new AIDA64 update introduces a new 64-bit CheckMate benchmark, AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for AMD Ryzen AI APU, and supports the latest graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by AMD, Intel and nVIDIA.
New features & improvements
- CheckMate benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2 and AVX-512
- AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for AMD Ryzen AI Strix APU
- Improved support for Intel Panther Lake CPU
- GPU details for AMD Granite Ridge
- Retired Queen benchmark
