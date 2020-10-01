The promotional video was broadcast during game 1 of this year’s NBA Finals between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. In the commercial, Keanu Reeves invites players to join his character, Johnny Silverhand, in Night City when the game releases in November.

Cyberpunk 2077 ad with Keanu Reeves that just showed in the NBA Finals Game 1. pic.twitter.com/pnRmPePm2b — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 1, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 will release November 19th, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, with the version for Google Stadia set to launch the same year. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles when available. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.