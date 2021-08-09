DJI, the global leader in drone and camera technology, today expands the world’s ability to grow and nurture its food supply by making the Agras T30 and T10 agriculture drones available in over 100 additional countries. The Agras T30 and T10 were developed in partnership with farmers to make aerial precision agriculture more accessible and convenient than ever, allowing drone technology to improve their productivity and help feed a growing world.

The Agras T30 is DJI’s new flagship for digital agriculture. With a 30 liter spray tank, and a spreading system payload capacity of up to 40kg, 16 nozzles, and a spray range of 9 meters, the T30 takes aerial spraying efficiency to new heights and can cover 40 acres in an hour. A fuselage made of carbon fiber composite materials, with a one-key locking arm design helps reduce volume by 80% after folding.

The Agras T10 is a compact yet powerful solution. With a 8 liter1 spray tank and spray width of up to 5 meters, it can cover up to 15 acres an hour. Its sturdy and reliable folding truss structure enables convenient transportation and quick deployment.

The Agras T10’s compact design allows for easy transportation.

Safety Focus

The Agras T30 and T10 were built with an unwavering focus on flight safety. They feature spherical radar systems that scan surrounding areas in all environments and weather conditions regardless of dust and light conditions.

Obstacle avoidance systems and adaptive flight functions help further ensure safety during flights. Dual FPV cameras provide clear front and rear views and the searchlight doubles night vision capabilities.

Cloud-Based 3D Farming

With the Smart Agriculture Cloud Platform, users can conduct cloud-based mapping of orchard and farmland scenarios. This platform has an AI recognition system to patrol fields, identify growth, monitor disease or pests, and monitor agricultural conditions efficiently. Pairing this system with the DJI P4 Multispectral allows users to apply solutions based on specific variables according to an automatically-generated farmland prescription map.

Improved Operation

An updated remote controller for the T30 and T10 supports stable image transmission from up to 5 km away2. A 5.5-inch high-brightness screen delivers a clear view, even in harsh lighting conditions. For increased productivity, one remote controller can operate multiple drones at once.

An RTK high-precision positioning module enables centimeter-level operation planning. Additional enhancements include stronger signaling, anti-interference, and operational stability. The new DJI Agriculture app enables a smoother system experience and more intuitive operation.

A newly designed intelligent battery is covered by warranty for 1,000 charges or 1 year; this ultra-long service life significantly reduces operating costs. The smart charging hub can fully charge a battery in 10 minutes, allowing the T30 and T10 to continuously operate with just two batteries and one charger.

Designed for Long Term Service

With three layers of protection over critical components, the T30 and T10 have an IP67 rating (battery excluded), giving them the protection needed for regular use of liquid fertilizer and exposure to dust and corrosion.

Agras T30 Spreading System 3.0 can carry up to 40 kgs.

T30 Spreading System 3.0

The T30’s new spreading system has a capacity of 40 kg, a flow rate up to 50 kg per minute, a spreading width of up to 7 meters, and an hourly spreading capacity of 1 ton for urea.

It also supports real-time weight monitoring and has an anti-rotation sensor for more accurate refill alerts. When used with DJI digital agriculture solutions, the T30 can implement variable spreading, reducing fertilizer use while increasing yield.

Expanding the Agras Line

The T30 and T10 represent the latest in the storied line of Agras drones. To date in 2021, over 50,000 Agras drones have been sold worldwide. The T30 and T10 will now further build on the DJI Agras success story.

Availability

The T30 and T10 will be available in over 100 countries worldwide including in North America and Europe. For more information on when the T30 and T10 will be available in your region, contact your local dealer (https://www.dji.com/where-to-buy/agriculture-dealers). And to learn more about the product features, visit the T30 and T10 websites.

Agras T10 – https://www.dji.com/t10

Agras T30 – https://www.dji.com/t30

Press release