FinalWire Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of AIDA64 Extreme 6.75 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Engineer 6.75 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 6.75 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 6.75 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.

The new AIDA64 update introduces improvements for AMD Zen 4 processors and AM5 motherboards, and supports the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms as well as the new graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by both AMD and nVIDIA.

New features & improvements

Improved support for AMD Zen 4 processors and AM5 motherboards

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 6750 XT, 6950 XT

GPU details for Glenfly Arise

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce GTX 1630

Fixed: SMTP TLS 1.2 support

Press release