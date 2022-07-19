FinalWire Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of AIDA64 Extreme 6.75 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Engineer 6.75 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 6.75 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 6.75 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.
The new AIDA64 update introduces improvements for AMD Zen 4 processors and AM5 motherboards, and supports the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms as well as the new graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by both AMD and nVIDIA.
New features & improvements
- Improved support for AMD Zen 4 processors and AM5 motherboards
- GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 6750 XT, 6950 XT
- GPU details for Glenfly Arise
- GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce GTX 1630
- Fixed: SMTP TLS 1.2 support
