The leading global motherboard, graphics card and mini PC manufacturer, ASRock, announces the brand-new Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger series graphics cards, including the triple-fan Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC, the dual-fan Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC, and the dual-fan Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC graphics cards.

They use AMD 7nm Radeon™ RX 5600 XT GPUs, with 6GB 192-bit GDDR6 video memory, plus support for the PCI Express 4.0 bus standard, as well as the latest thermal design and excellent default GPU/VRAM clock settings, making ASRock’s Phantom Gaming & Challenger series product lines more complete, and providing gamers an excellent 1080p gaming experience.

Exceptional specifications and performance

ASRock’s three new graphics cards are all equipped with AMD 7nm Radeon™ RX 5600 XT GPUs. Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card’s default GPU game/boost clock reaches 1560/ up to 1620 MHz respectively; Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC graphics card’s default GPU game/boost clock, respectively reaching 1495/ up to 1620 MHz; and the default GPU game/boost clock of Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC graphics card also reaches 1460/ up to 1620 MHz settings. Otherwise, they all have 6GB 192-bit GDDR6 video memory, and also support the latest PCI Express® 4.0 bus standard. These advanced specifications allow ASRock Radeon™ RX 5600 XT series graphics cards to provide an excellent 1080p gaming performance experience.

Stylish appearance and comprehensive capabilities

All ASRock Radeon™ RX 5600 XT series graphics cards have full 2.7-slot cooling modules. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC uses three 8cm fans, while the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC and Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC have two 9cm fans, perfectly balancing heat dissipation and size. The two Radeon™ RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming graphics cards have vivid ARGB lighting effects and support co-operation with ASRock’s Phantom Gaming series motherboards with Polychrome SYNC function, allowing users to create fully-integrated lighting effects. All three cards have stylish metal backplates for a strong, stable, and unified appearance. ASRock’s 0dB technology can completely stop the fans when the temperature is low, to provide complete silence. The ASRock Tweak software utility supports the real-time performance fine-tuning and smart fan speed control. This configuration fully meets user demand for both eye-catching appearance and comprehensive functionality.

Excellent 1080p gaming experience

The launch of the new Radeon™ RX 5600 XT series graphics cards greatly enriches the ASRock graphics card product line. With their excellent default GPU clock settings, they deliver powerful 1080p gaming performance to users. Complemented by outstanding design, excellent stability, and an extensive set of features, these capabilities help ASRock’s Radeon™ RX 5600 XT series graphics cards provide an excellent 1080p gaming experience to satisfy all customers’ needs and become the premium choices in the market.