TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 21 2020 –The leading global motherboard, graphics card and mini PC manufacturer, ASRock, proudly announces its latest range of motherboards featuring the new AMD B550 chipset, supporting AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors.

“ASRock AMD B550 motherboard series brings exciting and innovating features such as PCIe 4.0 to the mainstream, ASRock offers a comprehensive range of motherboards from entry to premium, including the Taichi, PG Velocita, Extreme, Steel Legend and Pro4 series, leading features and excitement into the market.” says Chris Lee, general manager of ASRock motherboard business unit.

“We are seeing increasing user demands for flexible systems that perform well in a multitude of tasks from gaming to content creation more than ever before,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. “AMD is excited to bring the power of 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors and cutting edge PCIe® 4.0 support to the mainstream users with our latest AMD B550 chipset. With a wide range of form factors, power delivery options, and designs from our partners at ASRock, AMD is confident these new B550 platforms will provide flexibility and power never seen before on a mainstream platform.”

The premium ASRock B550 Taichi incorporates 16 phases of the latest Dr.MOS VRMs, providing a superior power design that can handle even the highest performance Ryzen™ desktop processor, even when overclocking. With large, passive heatsinks and 2oz Copper PCB foundation, it keeps temperatures lower, the system is more stable and improves energy efficiency.

PG Velocita is a brand new high end product line under the Phantom Gaming family, the B550 PG Velocità motherboard packed full with uncompromised performance as well as relentless appearance. “Velocità” is Italian for “Velocity”, destined to give a fast and unbeatable gaming experience to the gamers!

Intelligent 2.5GbE is featured on many ASRock high-end & mainstream B550 products for maximum network performance. It is ideal for home NAS streaming and backups, content creators, online gamers, and the high-end demands of enthusiasts by boost networking performance 2.5X over typical GbE home networks to enjoy a noticeably faster connectivity experience for gaming, file transfers and backups.

With a wide range of options available including everything from entry to premium, mini-ITX, mATX and ATX, look no further because the ASRock B550-series motherboards bring luxury features and stylish designs throughout its comprehensive range.

Press Release