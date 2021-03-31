The leading global motherboard manufacturer, ASRock, proudly announces the return of its OC Formula motherboard lineup with the overclocker-designed Z590 OC Formula built for Intel’s 11th-generation desktop processors. For years, ASRock has set the standard for overclocking with its previous OC Formula motherboards and its engineers have learnt from world-renowned overclocker Nick Shih, diligently studying what they need to break world records and perform their best.

“As Intel launches its Z590 chipset to power the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, ASRock once again is your partner in conquering the overclocking world with the Z590 OC Formula,” said Chris Lee, general manager of ASRock motherboard business unit.

ASRock’s Overclocking Leadership

Back by popular demand from overclockers, the ASRock Z590 OC Formula is filled with overclocking-friendly specs such as SMD Type DIMM Slots, a 12-layer server-grade low loss PCB, and 16 power phase 90A smart power stage technology.

ASRock’s SMD DIMM Slots help reduce signal loss, as well as improve RAM stability under high frequency so you can maximize your memory overclocking potential. The 12-layer server-grade PCB prevents PCB bending and improves signal integrity, giving higher performance as well as system stability. Smart power stage technologies are optimized for monitoring the current and temperature of each power phase which means the CPU gets a smooth supply of power resulting in enhanced overclocking performance and capability.

The Z590 OC Formula features unique PCB Backdrill craftsmanship which removes the excess stub in multilayered printed wiring boards. This benefits extreme memory overclocking by allowing signal to flow between layers with less loss through attenuation while also improving impedance matching.

To ensure that overclockers have easy access to key performance data, the motherboard also includes an OLED display. The motherboard also features an OC button for easy control of the overclocking features.

Fast Overclocking, Hardcore Gaming: Z590 OC Formula is Packed With Industry-Defining Specs

Aside from the world’s leading overclocking features, the Z590 OC Formula has industry-leading specs that everyone from overclockers, gamers to power users need.

The WiFi 6E technology that extends to the whole new 6GHz spectrum band, providing more WiFi capability gives better and faster internet traffic. The onboard 2.5Gb/s LAN high-performance network delivers plenty of bandwidth to devices like NAS backup devices or allowing gamers to enjoy the lowest latency so they can rack up the most kills. The board is also equipped with USB 3.2 Gen-2×2 headers, providing the most convenient connectivity for USB storage devices in need of superfast 20Gb/s transfer speeds.

PCIe4.0, the latest interconnect standard which doubles bandwidth available with PCIe 3.0, comes standard on the board to ensure that SSDs and GPUs perform their best. For the richest and clearest audio on the market, the Z590 OC Formula has ESS 9218 DAC Wima audio caps built-in delivers true HiFi audio without distortion to give crystal clear audio quality, and with the 112dB THD+N there is support for higher impedance for up to 600ohm using headphones.

Boundary Breaking Performance Available

Nick Shih overclocks intel® 11th generation desktop processor with ASRock Z590 OC Formula

The feature-rich Z590 OC Formula motherboard allows users to break overclocking world records, with Nick Shih’s secret overclocking profiles and a whole lot more. Users will be able to hit overclocking records, and break boundaries in the hottest games on the market with support for high-end GPUs thanks to the PCIe 4.0 interconnect, enjoy crystal-clear audio while gaming from the ESS 9218 DAC Wima audio caps, and supporting ultra-fast peripherals from USB 3.2 Gen-2×2 to low-latency 2.5Gb/s LAN internet connectivity onboard.

For more product information, please check:

https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/Z590 OC Formula/