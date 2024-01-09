AMD introduced the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, a high-performance, feature-rich graphics card designed to power demanding games and content creation applications today and for years to come.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card is an ideal upgrade solution for gamers, offering fast, smooth, and visually stunning gaming and raytracing experiences at 1080p and beyond. Additionally, featuring 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory it unleashes users’ creativity in next-gen AI and content creation workloads.

In addition, with support for advanced technologies including AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 and AMD HYPR-RX with AMD Fluid Motion Frames, users can crank up their game settings for fully immersive and highly responsive gaming at up to 1440p, delivering up to 1.9X faster gaming and raytracing performance than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 in select titles at 1080p.

“Discerning gamers around the world are looking for a simple goal of smooth lag-free gameplay at affordable prices to enjoy the most of their gaming experience. Today, the Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card delivers on that goal,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and GM, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD.

Breakthrough Gaming and Content Creation Performance

Featuring 32 unified high-performance AMD RDNA 3 compute units, advanced AI technology, dedicated raytracing accelerators and high-capacity graphics memory, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card is optimized to render games at max settings, delivering incredible gaming experiences at 1080p and beyond.

Alternatively, for professionals and hobbyists looking to push the creative boundaries of their work, the new graphics card delivers blistering-fast content creation performance to power professional video editing, graphic design, and 3D modelling applications, bringing photorealistic worlds to life. Key features and capabilities include:

Higher FPS In Thousands of Games – Available in the next AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ application release, the driver-based AMD Fluid Motion Frames frame generation technology increases FPS to deliver a massive performance improvement and smooth gameplay in thousands of games[iv].

– Available in the next AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ application release, the driver-based AMD Fluid Motion Frames frame generation technology increases FPS to deliver a massive performance improvement and smooth gameplay in thousands of games[iv]. Performance Made Easy – AMD HYPR-RX technology simplifies and manages the simultaneous interoperation of AMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and AMD Radeon Boost technologies to achieve a performance-stacking effect. In addition, in a select number of ‘HYPR-tuned’ games, AMD HYPR-RX also automatically enables AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) and AMD RSR with one click, making it easy for users to maximize performance in supported games.

– AMD HYPR-RX technology simplifies and manages the simultaneous interoperation of AMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and AMD Radeon Boost technologies to achieve a performance-stacking effect. In addition, in a select number of ‘HYPR-tuned’ games, AMD HYPR-RX also automatically enables AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) and AMD RSR with one click, making it easy for users to maximize performance in supported games. Ultra-High Definition Encoding – The encode/decode media engine provides the ultimate performance, unlocking new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support[v], wide color gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements. Furthermore, AV1, AVC and HEVC rate control optimizations deliver enhanced video quality encoding and decoding.

– The encode/decode media engine provides the ultimate performance, unlocking new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support[v], wide color gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements. Furthermore, AV1, AVC and HEVC rate control optimizations deliver enhanced video quality encoding and decoding. Improved Streaming Quality and Performance – Enables high-fidelity streaming with hardware AV1 encoding when using OBS Studio, the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition application or other streaming applications. AMD AI and content adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable better looking and crisper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions. In addition, the AI-powered AMD Noise Suppression technology helps reduce ambient noise for superior streaming quality.

Accelerating AI – Integrated AI accelerators are optimized for cutting-edge AI workloads. Leveraging Windows DirectML technology, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card powers next-generation generative AI and upscaling consumer applications.

– Integrated AI accelerators are optimized for cutting-edge AI workloads. Leveraging Windows DirectML technology, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card powers next-generation generative AI and upscaling consumer applications. New Levels of Immersion – The AMD Radiance Display™ Engine provides support for next-gen DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI® 2.1a-based displays for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates for gaming and content creation workloads[vi].

Premium Gaming with Expanded AMD Advantage™ Program

To deliver incredible gaming experiences, AMD is expanding the AMD Advantage program, giving OEM and system builders the opportunity to develop high-volume, multi-segment desktops and laptops. AMD Advantage-certified systems are designed to deliver a phenomenal gaming experience with more features and capabilities exclusively with all-AMD systems. They combine AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Ryzen™ processors, AMD smart technologies, AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition application features, and other advanced system design characteristics.

AMD will continue to maintain the existing AMD Advantage program – now branded “AMD Advantage Premium.” Based on extensive customer feedback and with over 200 design touchpoints, AMD will continue to work directly with partners to ensure that select, top-tier AMD Advantage Premium systems are designed and tested following a rigorous set of qualifications and standards to deliver the absolute best possible gaming experiences.

Key AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Specifications

Model Compute Units AI Accelerators GDDR6 Game Clock[vii] (GHz) Boost Clock[viii] (GHZ) Memory Interface Infinity Cache TBP Price (USD SEP) AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT 32 64 16GB 2.47 GHz Up to 2.76 GHz 128-bit 32 MB Starting at 190W $329

Pricing and Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card is expected to be available beginning January 24, 2024, from leading AMD board partners, including Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX. The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card has an SEP of $329 USD.

New AMD Advantage-certified systems are expected to be available in the coming months from leading OEM/SIs.