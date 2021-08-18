Introducing the EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 GT power supply, the latest 80PLUS Gold certified power supply in the EVGA power supply lineup. In addition to the current EVGA SuperNOVA 850 GT, 750 GT, and 650 GT models, the 1000 GT provides another solid option to power even the most demanding systems of today.

Refinement In Performance and Design

Upgrade both aesthethics and electronic components with a unique radial design fan grill, compact 150mm length and width, and 100% Japanese capacitors

80 PLUS GOLD EFFICIENCY

80 PLUS Gold Certified. Ensures that your power supply is 90% efficient or higher

Fluid Dynamic Bearing

The EVGA SuperNOVA GT uses a long-life 135mm fan with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for silence, reliability, and a longer life expectancy.

Single +12V Output

Provides a stable output for compatibility with the latest hardware.

Fully Modular Design

Choose the cables you need to make cable management simple and clean.

EVGA ECO Mode

Fan RPM adapts to the PSU temperature. The fan will shut off in a low temperature/low load environment, resulting in reduced noise.