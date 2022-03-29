Sabrent releases its new SD-TL90 V90 SD Cards, available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and the first-ever 512GB capacity in V90 speeds: designed on industry standards and utilizing cutting-edge technologies, Sabrent Rocket SDXC UHS-II cards can reach speeds of up to 280/250MBps read/write without unwanted hitching and will work with most SD card-compliant cameras and devices. They’re UHS speed Class 3 (U3) rated, ensuring that you can seamlessly capture Full-HD, 4K, and 8K video.

Rocket SDXC cards are also built tough: they are shock, water, and X-ray resistant. We’ve even included an integrated write-protect switch to ensure your memories are never prematurely overwritten or erased during use.

Cutting-Edge Flash Technology

Leveraging cutting-edge BiCS5 112-layer 3D TLC flash, the Sabrent Rocket SDXC UHS-II memory card delivers professional-grade storage performance and exceptional durability. Sabrent’s Rocket SDXC UHS-II cards feature advanced flash management technologies such as bad block management and static and dynamic wear-leveling to ensure your data’s integrity is never compromised even after years of extended use.

Ideal for 4K, 6K, and 8K video recording

Boasting Class 10, V90, and U3 ratings, Sabrent Rocket SDXC UHS-II cards deliver consistent, responsive speed for non-stop recording. Capable of up to 280/250MBps read/write, Sabrent SD cards are built for those who demand unmatched performance.

Ultra-High Capacity – Unleash your creativity with no restraints

Don’t miss out on that next series of photos because your card is full. Sabrent Rocket SDXC UHS-II cards won’t let low storage capacity-cut your memories short. With capacities ranging from 64GB all the way up to 512GB, they offer plentiful storage for hobbyists and professionals alike.

Broad Camera Compatibility

Sabrent Rocket memory cards are ideal for use in the latest camera lines such as Canon EOS, Panasonic LUMIX, Sony a7R, Nikon Z, plus many more. Sabrent Rocket SDXC UHS-II cards offer excellent performance for use in the latest UHS-II devices. Because they are built on industry standards, they are also compatible with legacy UHS-I devices at their respective speeds.

Write-protect switch

Don’t accidentally erase or overwrite your shots. Our Rocket SDXC UHS-II cards have a built-in, mechanical write-protect switch to ensure memories are never prematurely erased.

Key Features

First ever 512GB Storage Capacity V90 SDXC

UHS-II / V90 / U3 / Class 10

Max Read Speed: 290 MB/s

Max Write Speed: 260 MB/s

Min Write Speed: 90 MB/s

Records 8K, 3D, and 360° Video

Water / Dust / Shock / X-Ray Proof

Can Withstand Extreme Temperatures

Built-In Write-Protect Switch

Current release date is April 24th (may change) and Sabrent Rocket SDXC cards are available for customer preorder now.

SABRENT 64GB Rocket SDXC UHS-II Memory Card V90, C10, U3, R280MB/s W250MB/s (SD-TL90-64GB)

SABRENT 128GB Rocket SDXC UHS-II Memory Card V90, C10, U3, R280MB/s W250MB/s (SD-TL90-128GB)

SABRENT 256GB Rocket SDXC UHS-II Memory Card V90, C10, U3, R280MB/s W250MB/s (SD-TL90-256GB)

SABRENT 512GB Rocket SDXC UHS-II Memory Card V90, C10, U3, R280MB/s W250MB/s (SD-TL90-512GB)

Package contents: