CD PROJEKT RED has announced today that the studio has recreated the classic Porsche 911 Turbo to be featured in its upcoming video game, Cyberpunk 2077.

First teased in the latest episode of the online show Night City Wire, the Cyberpunk 2077 Porsche 911 Turbo, based on the model range first launched back in 1974, will be included in the game as a unique, fully-drivable vehicle. Its presence is tied to one of the game’s main characters — rebel rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, played and portrayed by Keanu Reeves.

The automotive icon retains its classic 1977 look, painstakingly recreated and adapted by CD PROJEKT RED concept and vehicle artists using sketches, photographs, and photogrammetry. The model has been adapted to the reality of 2077 through the addition of, among others, a lidar attached to the front, a set of sensors and elements to identify the vehicle from the air, and electronic mirrors with monitors inside the vehicle.

“Johnny’s a legend of the Cyberpunk universe. When thinking about what kind of car he’d be driving through the streets of Night City, we knew it would have to be one just as legendary as he is. Having Johnny’s story in mind, and being huge fans of Porsche ourselves, the answer could only be the classic 911 Turbo,” said Paweł Mielniczuk, Art Director of Characters, Weapons and Vehicles, CD PROJEKT RED.

In addition to the 911 Turbo appearing in the game, a real-life and fully operational rendition of its Johnny Silverhand variant has been constructed. The car will be available on display outside the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart from October 15th to October 22nd. It is also featured in a commercial shot on location, telling the story of a car that retains a mysterious connection to its previous owner.

Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Porsche 911 Turbo Announcement

Cyberpunk 2077 will release November 19th, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stadia. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles when available. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.

For more information regarding the game, follow Facebook, Twitter, and visit cyberpunk.net.