Exascend, Inc., a leader in cinematography, industrial-grade and enterprise-class flash storage solutions, is expanding its cinematography-optimized CFexpress lineup with brand-new CFexpress Type A memory cards. Featuring remarkable performance in the compact CFexpress Type A form factor, Exascend’s new Essential CFexpress series brings the company’s industry-leading storage technologies and cinematography optimizations to even more camera systems in the market.

Compact with extreme performance for cinematography and photography professionals

Exascend’s new CFexpress Type A cards pack an incredible amount of performance into a card just nearly a third the size of CFexpress Type B – extreme performance density. With a maximum read speed of up to 800 MB/s and a maximum write speed of up to 700 MB/s, Exascend’s CFexpress Type A cards exceed the demands of any system that uses CFexpress Type A on the market today. For cinematographers craving high sustained performance for extended shoots and high shutter speeds, Exascend’s CFexpress Type A cards deliver generous sustained performance as well – up to 800 MB/s sustained read and up to 550 MB/s sustained write.

Moreover, Exascend’s new CFexpress Type A cards feature not only the same cinematography-enhancing technologies that have become a staple for its groundbreaking CFexpress Type B cards – but also some new breakthroughs.

Based on technologies used in Exascend’s industry-leading mission-critical and enterprise-class flash storage solutions, these technologies ensure unwavering storage performance, extreme reliability and impeccable data integrity.

Thermal management, CPU frequency scaling and stable top performance

The CFexpress Type A cards come with Exascend’s trademark Adaptive Thermal Control™ technology, an advanced technology for managing thermals and ensuring stable performance in thermally demanding environments. Because of CFexpress Type A memory cards’ minuscule size and high performance, Adaptive Thermal Control is a cornerstone technology for unlocking the power of CFexpress in such a tiny form factor.

The new cards also feature Exascend’s brand-new SmartStream™ technology, a disruptive technology that dynamically scales CPU frequency and performance to cater to the use cases, making SmartStream perfect for maximizing power performance for the CFexpress Type A.

Finally, there’s Exascend’s patented SuperCruise™ technology – a sustained performance-enhancing algorithm that allows the CFexpress card to handle critical memory tasks in a manner that leaves stable performance unaffected.

In short, Exascend CFexpress Type A cards are built to provide extreme sustained performance even in challenging environments where heat and extended shoots would otherwise risk frame drops and sluggish performance.

Configurations, compatibility and availability

Available in 120 GB, 180 GB and 240 GB capacity configurations, Exascend’s new CFexpress Type A cards are the highest-capacity Type As on the market yet, offering 50% longer recording time compared to the competition. Each card is designed to solve a specific pain point – the 120 GB cards are best-suited for fast photo shooting; the 180 GB for mixed workload; and the 240 GB, for extended recording time.

Each card has been tested and verified for the leading camera systems utilizing CFexpress Type A on the market today, including Sony a1, a7S III, A7 IV, FX3, and FX6.

Exascend product Series Capacity Read speed Write speed Essential CFexpress Type A 240 GB Essential 240 GB 800 MB/s 700 MB/s Essential CFexpress Type A 180 GB 180 GB Essential CFexpress Type A 120 GB 120 GB

Exascend’s Essential series CFexpress Type A cards are available for order from Exascend, authorized distributors and resellers today. Orders will begin shipping in 1–2 weeks worldwide.

For more information about Exascend Essential CFexpress Type A, visit: https://exascend.com/essential-cfexpress-a/

Warranty and factory data recovery

We trust our products to deliver customers with unbeatable cinematography performance for years. That is why Exascend Essential and Element CFexpress Type A cards come with a five-year global warranty that covers any issue with the card and its components. For accidents and damage that render customers’ footage inaccessible, Exascend offers the industry’s best factory data recovery service that can retrieve data from even severely damaged cards.