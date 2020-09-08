Introducing the Z490 DARK K|NGP|N Edition, now the premier motherboard in EVGA’s Z490 lineup. The Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is a limited-edition motherboard that features validated support for memory speeds at 5000MHz+ (OC), and a collectable retail box hand-signed by K|NGP|N himself.
The EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is also packaged with an 18-phase power design, right-angled connectors, and an Intel® 2.5 GbE NIC to ensure that the only limitation of your Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is your imagination. The Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is a masterwork of design and engineering, bringing the best performance and stability available on the Z490 chipset.
This motherboard is feature-packed with everything gamers and overclockers demand:
- 18-Phase Digital VRM
- Supports up to 64GB Memory at up to 5000MHz+ (OC)
- Dual 110mm M.2 slots with Intel® Optane® Support for NVMe SSDs.
- Mini-DisplayPort Output
- Integrated WiFi 6 / BT 5.1
- Intel® 2.5 GbE NIC + Intel® 1 GbE NIC
- NVIDIA® SLI® Ready with Metal-Reinforced PCIe Slots
- U.2 Port for NVMe SSDs
- ARGB and RGB Headers to configure up to 125 LEDs via EVGA ELEET X1
- 7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio
- USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Header
- Onboard Clear CMOS, Power, and Reset Buttons
- Triple Switchable BIOS
- Dual Post Code boxes to display temperatures and voltages
- BIOS flashing support without a CPU
- Full Diagnostic LED Suite + Dual ProbeIt Connectors
- EVGA’s latest GUI BIOS with OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing
- + Many more features that make the OC life much easier
The EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is fully supported by EVGA ELEET X1, the next generation of motherboard tuning utilities. Featuring a brand new UI, completely new codebase, and simple to use interface, EVGA motherboards have never been easier to overclock or monitor.
To learn more about the EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N Edition, visit https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=131-CL-E499-KP.
To learn more about EVGA Z490 motherboards, visit https://www.evga.com/articles/01409/evga-z490/.
