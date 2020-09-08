Introducing the Z490 DARK K|NGP|N Edition, now the premier motherboard in EVGA’s Z490 lineup. The Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is a limited-edition motherboard that features validated support for memory speeds at 5000MHz+ (OC), and a collectable retail box hand-signed by K|NGP|N himself.

The EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is also packaged with an 18-phase power design, right-angled connectors, and an Intel® 2.5 GbE NIC to ensure that the only limitation of your Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is your imagination. The Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is a masterwork of design and engineering, bringing the best performance and stability available on the Z490 chipset.

This motherboard is feature-packed with everything gamers and overclockers demand:

18-Phase Digital VRM

Supports up to 64GB Memory at up to 5000MHz+ (OC)

Dual 110mm M.2 slots with Intel® Optane® Support for NVMe SSDs.

Mini-DisplayPort Output

Integrated WiFi 6 / BT 5.1

Intel® 2.5 GbE NIC + Intel® 1 GbE NIC

NVIDIA® SLI® Ready with Metal-Reinforced PCIe Slots

U.2 Port for NVMe SSDs

ARGB and RGB Headers to configure up to 125 LEDs via EVGA ELEET X1

7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Header

Onboard Clear CMOS, Power, and Reset Buttons

Triple Switchable BIOS

Dual Post Code boxes to display temperatures and voltages

BIOS flashing support without a CPU

Full Diagnostic LED Suite + Dual ProbeIt Connectors

EVGA’s latest GUI BIOS with OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing

+ Many more features that make the OC life much easier



The EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is fully supported by EVGA ELEET X1, the next generation of motherboard tuning utilities. Featuring a brand new UI, completely new codebase, and simple to use interface, EVGA motherboards have never been easier to overclock or monitor.

To learn more about the EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N Edition, visit https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=131-CL-E499-KP .