The new Rocket 4 Plus G is ready for take-off: our state-of-the-art O2 firmware helps launch the fastest storage – on or off the planet – to unprecedented heights. Never let your personal gaming adventure be cut short or hampered by glitchy playback. This is one SSD that can keep up with whatever you throw at it. Endurance is the name of the game and it will never let you down.

The foundation of any operating system is its storage. The DirectStorage API is coming in hot and you need to be prepared to take advantage of it. Microsoft Windows 11 is primed to accelerate your application and game performance to deliver the smoothest user experience imaginable. Fortunately, the Rocket 4 Plus G is prepared to help make this happen.

The downright lethal 7 GB/s+ of bandwidth provided by this drive is enough to contend with any developer’s vision. Enjoy the future of open-world games without stuttering and with instant response. Enjoy high-definition multimedia or make your own, simultaneously and on just one drive. The Rocket 4 Plus G has you covered with up to 4TB of space and limitless potential.

Bring balance to your system. You have a fast CPU, a boundary-defying GPU, and soon swift software to match. Let the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G be the last piece of the puzzle, the capstone for your build; don’t settle for anything but the best. Enrich your entire PC experience with O₂. Ignite your passion. After all, the next breakthrough is right around the corner.