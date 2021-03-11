ASRock today announced its AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT series graphics cards. The new products include the high-end, triple-fan AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming D 12GB OC, the mid-range, triple-fan AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC, and the mainstream dual-fan AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB graphics cards.

ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT series graphics cards leverage 7nm process technology and the breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture, and support the DirectX® 12 Ultimate API, hardware-accelerated raytracing1 and HDMI™ 2.1. The product line features 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and supports the latest PCI® Express 4.0 bus standard. With these advanced features, the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards level up your 1440p gaming experience.

The high-end ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming D 12GB OC graphics card uses the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system to provide efficient heat dissipation, and the reinforced metal frame and backplate prevent the board from bending. The ARGB fan, the side ARGB LED board, and ARGB pin-header all support Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to fully customize and control the lighting effects. These special features, coupled with the cool black and red color scheme and pre-overclocked default settings, make the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming 12GB OC graphics card ideal to meet the core needs of gamers. The mid-range ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC graphics card also leverages 7nm process technology and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture. It features a triple-fan cooler and ASRock’s exclusive Striped Axial Fans, which deliver superior heat dissipation. The metal backplate provides strength to prevent damage to the PCB, and the high-quality Super Alloy Graphics Card components help ensure stable, long-term operation. These useful features, coupled with excellent factory-preset overclocking, make the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC graphics card a premium choice for users who value energy-efficient operation. The mainstream ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB graphics card also leverages the energy-efficient 7nm process technology, and is equipped with a dual-fan cooler with ASRock’s exclusive Striped Axial Fans that provide superior airflow. The graphics card uses the Ultra-fit Heatpipe to maximize thermal contact area for efficient heat dissipation, and a metal backplate and high-quality Super Alloy Graphics Card components for quiet, reliable operation. These practical designs make the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB graphics card an ideal offering for mainstream users.