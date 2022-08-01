Glinde, August 1, 2022 – be quiet!, the German manufacturer for premium PC components, is today celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded near Hamburg, Germany as a distribution company for PC components, Listan GmbH soon saw potential in silent PC components. The first product under the brand “be quiet!” was released in 2002: a noise-dampening mat, followed in 2003 by a PC power supply equipped with noise-minimizing technology. In 2009, be quiet! introduced the first Silent Wings case fan, followed by CPU coolers one year later. In 2014, the first be quiet! chassis saw the light of day.

In the past 20 years, be quiet! has introduced critical acclaimed products such as the Silent Wings fan series and the Dark Rock CPU cooler series, and ground-breaking high-end products such as the Dark Base Pro 900 PC chassis and Dark Power Pro 12 PSU. To celebrate this important milestone, be quiet! is introducing a new FX product range to its portfolio, consisting of the Pure Base 500 FX chassis, Pure Loop 2 FX AIO water cooler series, and Pure Rock 2 FX air cooler. The connecting theme of these FX products is easy to spot: be quiet! has fully embraced ARGB!

Pure Base 500 FX

What happens when you improve one of be quiet!’s most popular PC cases, the Pure Base 500DX, with more ARGB features? The result is the Pure Base 500 FX, which offers the same design, rounded feature set and easy installation options found in its predecessor, but adds ARGB light effects inside the chassis and additional cooling fans by replacing the three Pure Wings 2 140mm fans with four Light Wings ARGB fans (3x 120mm and 1x 140mm). A hub for up to six ARGB devices and six PWM fans is included with the Pure Base 500 FX for easier control.

Pure Base 500 FX is available in at a recommended retail price of $149.90 / €149.90 / £146.99.

Pure Loop 2 FX

Compared to the current Pure Loop series, Pure Loop 2 FX brings stunning improvements to the table for this AIO water cooler: the white LEDs around the cooling block are replaced with ARGB LEDs, while the Pure Wings 2 PWM high-speed fans on the radiator make room for Light Wings PWM high-speed fans for higher static pressure and better visual effects. By popular demand the pump is now PWM-adjustable, allowing better fine-tuning of the performance/noise balance.

On top of that, the water cooler includes an ARGB and PWM fan hub. Pure Loop 2 FX is available in three models at a recommended retail price of $129.90 / €129.90 / £123.90 (240mm), $139.90 / €139.90 / £129.99 (280mm), and $154.90 / €154.90 / £144.99 (360mm).

Pure Rock 2 FX

Last but not least, the popular mainstream Pure Rock 2 air cooler has received an FX-style upgrade as well, where the Pure Wings 2 120mm PWM fan is replaced with a Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed for better performance and ARGB support. Pure Rock 2 FX will be available at a recommended retail price of $52.90 / €52.90 / £46.99.

All FX products are available online and in stores as of today. In the months of August and September, select partners offers these products at special promotional prices that are up to $30 / €30 under the suggested retail prices. Please check the dedicated landing page for a list of participating partners, more information on the history of be quiet!, or a global anniversary raffle.