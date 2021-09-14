EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS Sept 14th – Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components, has announced the MM730 and MM731, a series of new gaming mice with an innovative new lightweight design.

The MM730 and MM731 represent the next generation of lightweight gaming mice for Cooler Master, sporting an innovative new design that reduces the total mouse weight to <60g without relying on holes or physical perforations in the chassis.

“The MM730 and MM731 are our first super lightweight gaming mice that retain the classic holeless mouse aesthetic of traditional gaming mice” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager. “Our engineers have truly found an ingenious way to keep the weight low while still keeping an ergonomic shape that can appeal to both creative professionals and gamers.”

In addition to an unperforated body, the MM730 and MM731 are outfitted with pure PTFE feet for superior glide and an Ultraweave Cable for reduced dragging and snagging. Inside the box you’ll also find grip tape that you can apply to combat some slip for those with sweaty hands.

Both also come with a pro-grade optical sensor with an adjustable DPI up to 19,000 and optical switches for greater durability and responsiveness.

The MM731 is the wireless version of the MM730, equipped with hybrid wireless functionality that includes both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless. The battery life is 72 hours with 2.4GHz and 190 hours using Bluetooth.

Although the MM730 does not come with wireless connectivity, it features a new optical encoder in the scroll wheel, which has advantages in responsiveness, durability, and lag compared to a mechanical scroll wheel.

“We’re really excited to see optical encoders in scroll wheels,” says Nguyen. “They’ve proven to be more responsive, less laggy, and more durable — and a lightweight mouse like the MM730 is the perfect mouse to debut such a killer feature.”

Press Release