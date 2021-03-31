FinalWire Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of AIDA64 Extreme 6.33 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Engineer 6.33 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 6.33 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 6.33 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.

The new AIDA64 update introduces support for AMD Epyc 7003 Series processors, monitoring of Corsair RGB Pro XT sensor values, and supports the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms as well as the new graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by both AMD and nVIDIA.

New features & improvements