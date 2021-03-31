FinalWire Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of AIDA64 Extreme 6.33 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Engineer 6.33 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 6.33 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 6.33 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.
The new AIDA64 update introduces support for AMD Epyc 7003 Series processors, monitoring of Corsair RGB Pro XT sensor values, and supports the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms as well as the new graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by both AMD and nVIDIA.
New features & improvements
- Enhanced support for AMD Epyc 7003 Milan CPU
- SteelSeries Apex 5 OLED display support
- Aqua Computer High Flow Next sensor support
- Monitoring of Corsair H60i, H100i, H115i, H150i RGB Pro XT liquid coolers
- Improvements for Intel B560 and Z590 chipset based motherboards
- NZXT Smart Device sensor support
- GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6700 Series
- GPU details for nVIDIA CMP 30HX, CMP 40HX, GeForce GT 1010
