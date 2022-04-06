The choice of an SSD with PCI Express interface is supported mainly by technical parameters, i.e. write and read speeds and lower power consumption compared to other, previously used technological solutions. The difference in the use of these storage devices will be felt not only by professionals and gaming enthusiasts, but also by people using a computer or laptop for everyday tasks in the office or at home. One of the possibilities offered by the new IRDM PRO M.2 drive is the increase of storage space on the ninth generation consoles that support SSDs with M.2 2280 form factor, which allows the user to expand their collection of games without having to delete the ones they already own.

The latest IRDM PRO M.2 SSD mass storage device is equipped with a high-speed PCIe 4 x4 NVMe interface. This solution enables twice the speed compared to 3 x4 generation products. Maximum read and write speeds of 7000 MB/s and 6850 MB/s respectively, provide excellent performance and stability. An additional DRAM buffer of up to 2GB contributes to the performance, ensuring that the drive remains stable even under heavy load. The controller of the whole system is PS5018-E18, which is a technologically advanced model supplied by one of the best and most experienced manufacturers in the market, namely Phison. The eight-channel E18 controller is based on ARM Cortex R5 architecture and is also compatible with the latest version of the NVMe protocol, which is 1.4. The newly introduced IRDM PRO drive is available in three capacities – 1, 2 and 4 TB. This is a response to the diverse needs of users of this type of products – from everyday solutions to professional applications, such as working with 3D modeling and animation or rendering images. The drive is distinguished not only by its technology, but also by its form. The unique heatsink is an original project of the Polish brand in terms of design. It is made of a solid material, has an aesthetic appearance and stylistics reflecting the values of the IRDM brand. At first glance, you can notice that the brand cares about the consistency of its products. The heatsink that combines matte and glossy elements looks massive and further emphasizes the high quality of the whole device. By keeping the black color scheme, it refers to other products of the IRDM line, and the whole design retains a retro style with a modern twist, reminiscent of 1980s electronics design. The heatsink is made of perfectly heat-conducting aluminum.

The IRDM PRO M.2 SSD is sold in the packaging attributed to IRDM premium products. The package contains the drive, the heatsink, and a mounting kit consisting of a tinplate, screws, and a small screwdriver.

The drive is covered by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty limited by the TBW parameter.

Available capacities (TB) 1, 2, 4 Interface M.2 PCIe NVMe gen 4 x4 (M key) Max. read/write speeds 7000 / 6850 MB/s Form Factor M.2, size: 2280 Memory chips 3D TLC NAND flash Controller Phison E18 with DRAM buffer MTBF 2 000 000 hours Operating temperature 0°C ~ 70°C Storage temperature -40°C ~ 85°C Warranty 5 years limited by the TBW

Press release