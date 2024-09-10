Polish computer memory brand Goodram is launching a new external SSD called the HX200. Thanks to its parameters, the drive will interest a wide range of users, from mobile professionals to gadget lovers and those who store gigabytes of data in the form of photos, videos and documents. With its unique colour, the drive will appeal to female users who appreciate style and elegance in their daily use of technology. The launch of the HX200 is manufacturer’s next step towards providing innovative solutions combining functionality and aesthetics.

The Goodram HX200 is equipped with a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen. 2 x2 Type-C interface, which guarantees lightning-fast data transfers. The drive’s speed is up to 1,600 MB/s (read) and 1,500 MB/s (write). It is available in three capacities: 500 GB, 1,000 GB and even 2,000 GB – so you can load up on files, games and multimedia without worrying about running out of space. The product comes in two elegant colours – classic black and feminine rose gold. The last one makes the drive not only a storage device, but also a classy gadget for modern women. They will appreciate the stylish design and compact size – the drive fits easily into any handbag, making it the perfect everyday companion. Businesswomen, managers, students and travellers will appreciate the HX200’s performance and design.

The rugged aluminium casing provides shock resistance, important for those who are often on the move and need reliable data storage. “The HX200 is an excellent alternative to traditional USB flash drives. Its compact size and durability make it an ideal device for both work and play. The launch of this model comes at a time when the external storage sector is growing rapidly. This gives us the opportunity not only to consolidate our position as a leader in computer memory market, but also to meet the growing demand for modern, efficient and reliable storage devices” said Wiesław Wilk, CEO of Wilk Elektronik SA. External SSDs like the HX200 meet a wide range of user needs. Mobile enthusiasts can use it as additional data storage for their smartphones or sports cameras. Console owners will find it an easy way to expand their gaming space, while ultrabook and laptop owners, such as MacBook and Chromebook, will appreciate the convenience and speed of expanding their hardware capacity.

Interface USB 3.2 gen. 2 x2 type-C

Sequential read (max.) [MB/s] up to 1600

Sequential write (max.) [MB/s] up to 1500

NAND Flash 3D NAND

Capacity [GB] 500 / 1000 / 2000

Press release.