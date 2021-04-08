Leading memory provider TEAMGROUP challenges the SSD industry’s highest speeds today with its launch of the CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD under its gaming sub-brand T-FORCE. It features extreme read and write speeds up to 7000 MB/s and 6900 MB/s, respectively, and comes with two patented heat sinks that gamers can install and match to their needs. The SSD’s blazing speeds will help players unleash their skills and venture into gaming worlds faster than ever.

The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD supports the PCIe Gen 4×4 specification and the latest NVMe 1.4 standard and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 interface ports. Not only does it support high read/write speeds of up to 7000/6900 MB/s, but it is also available with large capacities of 1 or 2 TBs. The classic matte black CARDEA A440 features two of the industry’s first interchangeable, patent-certified thermal modules. The layered and unique beveled surface of the “aluminum fins” is specially designed to increase the heat dissipation area and can reduce SSD temperature by up to 15%[1]. The “ultra-thin graphene heat sinks” consist of the best materials for thermal conductivity and can dissipate heat by up to 9%[2]. TEAMGROUP’s CARDEA A440 provides the best heat dissipation solution. Gamers no longer need to worry about encountering thermal throttling when running games at full speed, causing slowdowns. They can freely enjoy the ultimate gaming experience.

The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 SSD uses the latest RRL (Read Recovery Level) technology, which can improve the SSD’s lifespan. Its optimized NVM Sets segmentation mechanism and PLM (Predictable Latency Mode) reduces latency and read and write wear. The CARDEA A440 SSD not only features remarkable specifications but also heat dissipation technology and excellent durability, providing the most stable experience for users and helping them realize their full gaming potential.

T-FORCE CARDEA A440 will be available for sale worldwide in May, 2021.