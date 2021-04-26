Two removable SATA drive racks with RAID 1

FateCage RAID MB901SPR-B: The FatCage RAID MB901SPR-B is a robust metal enclosure for 2 x 3.5″ or 2.5″ SATA hard drives in two 5.25″ bays with integrated RAID 1. With the integrated JMS562 RAID chipset, you can add two harddrives / SSDs and create a RAID 1 system to any system without the need for a RAID control card. The FatCage RAID MB901SPR-B is equipped with advanced LED

RAID status indicators that are easy to read during operation without the need to install RAID monitoring software.

ToughArmor RAID MB902SPR-B: The ToughArmor RAID MB902SPR-B is a robust metal enclosure for two 2.5″ SATA hard drives or SSDs in a single 5.25″ bay. With the integrated JMS562 RAID chipset, you can create a RAID 1 array in any

system without a RAID control card. It also has LED indicators to easily check the RAID status and it supports a hard drive height of 5mm to 15mm! The MB901SPR-B and MB902SPR-B have an integral metal construction that ensures maximum security, and include locking latches so you don’t have to worry about unintentionally disconnecting the cables. Once connected, the cables stay in place! The MB901SPR-B and MB902SPR-B are the perfect removable drive enclosures for critical computer systems that not only make your system run faster, but also offer protection for your data.

High Density Backplane for 12 x SSD M.2 SATA

ToughArmor MB872MP-B: It is the first rack in the world to support 12 SSDs M.2 SATA from 30mm to 110mm in a single 5.25″ bay and uses 3 high speed OCuLink connectors (SFF-8612) to support SSDs with a transfer speed of 6Gb/s per drive! The drive tray is removable with an innovative adjustable M.2 locker that allows M.2 drives to be swapped without the use of tools or screws. It is also made of thick aluminium and acts as a heat sink to dissipate the heat generated by the SSD M.2 SATA. The effortless and tool-free installation makes the whole process of inserting the SSD M.2 SATA less than 10 seconds. The ToughArmor MB872MP-B’s high storage density design makes it suitable for high performance systems with limited storage space, such as high-performance PCs, home servers, workstation PCs and data centres.

Three adapters 1 x SSD M.2 NVMe to 4x PCIe 3.0

EZConvert EX: This is a product line of SSD M.2 NVMe to PCIe slot adapters. These three products offer an efficient, cost-effective and simple way to upgrade your storage system to a high-speed SSD M.2 NVMe via a PCIe 3.0 4x / 8x / 16x expansion slot! They allow you to install an SSD M.2 NVMe without tools on the PCIe slot to save space, so they are perfect solutions for systems that are running out of disk space. The EZConvert Ex is compatible with all standard SSD NVMe M.2 PCIe lengths, including 2230 (30mm), 2242 (42mm), 2260 (60mm), 2280 (80mm) and 22110 (110mm). The unique adjustable M.2 locker clips into the M.2 SSD screw hole to securely mount the drive without the use of tools or screws, saving you time with tiny, easily lost screws while protecting your drive from vibration and damage caused by movement. They support Active Power Technology (APT) which saves power by shutting down the device when no drive is installed. These are THE next generation SSD PCIe solutions with a transfer speed of 32Gb/s which is five times faster than SATA III standards! They are ideal for data-intensive applications.

This is a product line of SSD M.2 NVMe to PCIe slot adapters. These three products offer an efficient, cost-effective and simple way to upgrade your storage system to a high-speed SSD M.2 NVMe via a PCIe 3.0 4x / 8x / 16x expansion slot! They allow you to install an SSD M.2 NVMe without tools on the PCIe slot to save space, so they are perfect solutions for systems that are running out of disk space. The EZConvert Ex is compatible with all standard SSD NVMe M.2 PCIe lengths, including 2230 (30mm), 2242 (42mm), 2260 (60mm), 2280 (80mm) and 22110 (110mm). The unique adjustable M.2 locker clips into the M.2 SSD screw hole to securely mount the drive without the use of tools or screws, saving you time with tiny, easily lost screws while protecting your drive from vibration and damage caused by movement. They support Active Power Technology (APT) which saves power by shutting down the device when no drive is installed. These are THE next generation SSD PCIe solutions with a transfer speed of 32Gb/s which is five times faster than SATA III standards! They are ideal for data-intensive applications. EZConvert Ex MB987M2P-B: Designed to accommodate the SSD M.2 NVMe, which is already equipped with a heatsink, the MB987M2P-B will accommodate most NVMe M.2 SSDs with heatsinks on the market, both original and replacement. The MB987M2P-B’s PCIe slot support mcan be swapped between the full and low profile for flexible system installation.

EZConvert Ex (Pro) MB987M2P-1B: Equipped with a specialized aluminum cover that acts as a heat sink to keep the SSD M.2 NVMe at safe temperatures, the MB987M2P-1B is designed for SSDs M.2 NVMe without a heat sink. The included thermal pad can be placed on the underside of the aluminium heatsink cover for betterheat dissipation. There is the possibility to exchange the 120mm full profile bracket or the 80mm low profile bracket for a flexible system installation.

EZConvert Ex (Pro) MB987M2P-2B: Without the PCIe bracket, the MB987M2P-2B allows you to install a SSD NVMe M.2 PCIe on the PCIe slot to save space. It has a heatsink that provides ample ventilation and excellent passive cooling. Like the other two, it is also compatible with the PCle expansion slot on the Mac Pro 2019+.

Product links:

FatCage RAID MB901SPR-B : https://www.icydock.com/goods.php?id=322

ToughArmor RAID MB902SPR-B : https://www.icydock.com/goods.php?id=323

ToughArmor MB872MP-B : https://www.icydock.com/goods.php?id=331

EZConvert Ex MB987M2P-B : https://www.icydock.com/goods.php?id=344

EZConvert Ex Pro MB987M2P-1B : https://www.icydock.com/goods.php?id=342

EZConvert Ex Pro MB987M2P-2B : https://www.icydock.com/goods.php?id=343

Press release