FinalWire Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of AIDA64 Extreme 7.30 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Engineer 7.30 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 7.30 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 7.30 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.

AIDA64 update brings numerous improvements and optimizations for dark mode and high contrast mode, enhances speed, and supports the latest graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.

New features & improvements

Support for Microsoft Windows 11 2024 Update

System Stability Test: optimized clocks measurement

High Contrast Mode improvements

SensorPanel: pin to monitor

Support for Intel Meteor Lake-PS CPU

Online User Manual

Razer PWM PC Fan Controller sensor support

Improved support for Intel Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors

Preferences: optimized opening latency

Intel Arc A310E, Arc A350E, Arc A370E, Arc A380E, Arc A580E, Arc A750E GPU support

nVIDIA RTX A400, RTX A1000 GPU support

What’s new since AIDA64 v7.00

Dark Mode with 3 dark themes

Enhanced sensor monitoring of nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 and 4000 Series graphics cards

Icelandic localization

localization Revamped user interface with configurable toolbar

AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors

AVX2 optimized benchmarks for Intel Meteor Lake SoC

Enhanced support for AMD TR5 socket motherboards

Chipset information for AMD TRX50 and WRX90

Improved support for Intel Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake SoC

Microsoft Windows 11 2023 Update support

Preliminary support for Intel Clearwater Forest and Panther Lake CPU

ACPI 6.5 support

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12GB

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super

Pricing and Availability

The AIDA64 product family for Windows PCs consists of three business editions and a home edition. The company’s flagship IT asset management offering with hardware diagnostic features is AIDA64 Business, while a dedicated network inventory solution called AIDA64 Network Audit is also available, for a lower license fee. Designed for corporate engineers and IT technicians, AIDA64 Engineer includes expert tools not available in AIDA64 Extreme, the home edition of the software. Today all four AIDA64 editions are updated to v7.30.