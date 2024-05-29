FinalWire Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of AIDA64 Extreme 7.30 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Engineer 7.30 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 7.30 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 7.30 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.
AIDA64 update brings numerous improvements and optimizations for dark mode and high contrast mode, enhances speed, and supports the latest graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.
New features & improvements
- Support for Microsoft Windows 11 2024 Update
- System Stability Test: optimized clocks measurement
- High Contrast Mode improvements
- SensorPanel: pin to monitor
- Support for Intel Meteor Lake-PS CPU
- Online User Manual
- Razer PWM PC Fan Controller sensor support
- Improved support for Intel Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors
- Preferences: optimized opening latency
- Intel Arc A310E, Arc A350E, Arc A370E, Arc A380E, Arc A580E, Arc A750E GPU support
- nVIDIA RTX A400, RTX A1000 GPU support
What’s new since AIDA64 v7.00
- Dark Mode with 3 dark themes
- Enhanced sensor monitoring of nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 and 4000 Series graphics cards
- Icelandic localization
- Revamped user interface with configurable toolbar
- AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors
- AVX2 optimized benchmarks for Intel Meteor Lake SoC
- Enhanced support for AMD TR5 socket motherboards
- Chipset information for AMD TRX50 and WRX90
- Improved support for Intel Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake SoC
- Microsoft Windows 11 2023 Update support
- Preliminary support for Intel Clearwater Forest and Panther Lake CPU
- ACPI 6.5 support
- GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12GB
- GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super
Pricing and Availability
The AIDA64 product family for Windows PCs consists of three business editions and a home edition. The company’s flagship IT asset management offering with hardware diagnostic features is AIDA64 Business, while a dedicated network inventory solution called AIDA64 Network Audit is also available, for a lower license fee. Designed for corporate engineers and IT technicians, AIDA64 Engineer includes expert tools not available in AIDA64 Extreme, the home edition of the software. Today all four AIDA64 editions are updated to v7.30.
