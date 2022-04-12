Optimized benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake-N, Jasper Lake and Lakefield processors 64-bit multi-threaded AVX2 and SSE4 optimized benchmarks for Intel Jasper Lake and Lakefield desktop and mobile processors and for the upcoming Alder Lake-N based desktop and mobile CPUs. AIDA64 benchmarks and System Stability Test now utilize AVX-512, AVX2, AVX, Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) instructions, and AES-NI hardware acceleration of capable Intel processors. Optimized AVX-512 stress testing of Intel Skylake-X, Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors. Enhanced support for LGA-1700 motherboards.

Support for the latest hardware technologies Multi-threaded OpenCL GPGPU benchmarks, graphics processor, OpenGL and GPGPU details, temperature and cooling fan monitoring for the latest GPUs: AMD Radeon Pro W6400, Radeon Pro W6600M, Radeon Pro W6800, Radeon Pro W6900X, Radeon RX 6400, Radeon RX 6500 XT, Radeon RX 6600S, Radeon RX 6650M, Radeon RX 6650M XT, Radeon RX 6700S, Radeon RX 6800S, Radeon RX 6850M XT; nVIDIA A10M, A100-PCIE-40GB, A100-PG506-207, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop, GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, GH100, RTX A5500, T4 32GB, T4G. WDDM 3.1 support.

