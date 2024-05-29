IRDM proudly introduces the latest addition to its product range – the SSD IRDM PRO NANO. This revolutionary data storage device, designed with cutting-edge mobile technologies in mind, offers unmatched performance parameters and the highest reliability in an extremely compact 2230 format, making it an ideal solution not only for professionals and new technology enthusiasts, but also for gamers using handheld consoles and ultrabooks.

Featuring branded components and PCIe NVMe Gen. 4 x4 technology, the IRDM PRO NANO SSD delivers an unparalleled read speed of up to 7300 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6000 MB/s! Such performance enables lightning-fast game and application loading, enhancing overall system smoothness. Both gamers and professionals will appreciate reduced downtime and faster data processing, crucial when working with large files and demanding applications.

More space for all your games and apps

The IRDM PRO NANO is available in a wide range of capacities – from 512 GB to 2 TB, allowing users to tailor the drive to their individual needs. This variety makes the drive an ideal choice for handheld console owners who store numerous games, as well as professionals who require reliable access to large data sets and materials.

Top performance in the gaming world

A key feature of the new drive is its high TBW (Total Bytes Written) rating, which reaches up to 1200 TB! This means the drive can store and process a vast amount of data over a long period without the risk of performance degradation. A high TBW also indicates the durability of the solution, making it a reliable choice for users who expect their equipment to handle intensive daily data writing.

“SSD IRDM PRO NANO is more than just a drive – it’s a thoughtful response to the growing needs of the mobile device market, where speed, small size, and reliability are crucial,” says Wiesław Wilk, CEO of Wilk Elektronik SA. “The drive is designed with mobile gamers in mind, who do not accept compromises between performance and mobility of their devices.”

Reliability confirmed by a five-year warranty

The use of advanced controller ensures stability and reliability of the drive. Temperature management technologies, including thermal throttling, protect the drive from overheating, ensuring safety and stability even under intense use.

Wilk Elektronik offers a five-year warranty on the drive, underscoring the manufacturer’s confidence in the durability and quality of their solutions.

