ASRock, the leading global motherboard, graphics card and mini PC manufacturer, reveals Z690 Taichi Razer Edition, a Razer Chroma™ RGB integrated motherboard paired with innovation and craftsmanship, poised to perfect Chroma RGB ecosystem on the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors, and illuminate the strong relationship between ASRock and Razer.

Razer Chroma™ RGB is the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices which supports over 500 devices, 150 natively integrated games and over 15 million users worldwide. The integration with ASRock enables universal compatibility with thousands of addressable RGB (ARGB) components directly into the ecosystem.

“The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition integrates the unbeatable performance and irresistible RGB lighting effects, which make itself indispensable to the PC providing an extremely immersive gaming experience!” says Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock Motherboard & Gaming Monitor Business Unit. “We are incredibly excited to keep the Taichi-Chroma magic glowing to gamers!”

“With the ASRock Taichi Razer Edition, gamers are getting a new top-of-the-line motherboard that’s natively built directly into the immersive Razer Chroma™ RGB ecosystem,” says Richard Hashim, Vice President of Systems Growth at Razer. “The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition harnesses the best-in-class performance of the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and offers a multitude of customization options via Razer Chroma™ RGB, making it the essential heart of any PC enthusiast’s build.”

“We are very excited about our collaboration with ASRock on their Z690 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard,” says Eric Mclaughlin, Vice President of the Client Computing Group and General Manager of the Wireless Solutions Group at Intel Corporation. “This new motherboard features our new Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690 solution, which enables low latency ultra-responsive PC gaming over Wi-Fi. On top of the great Killer features gamers love, users will now have the ability to access exclusive new 6 GHz high-speed wireless channels and leverage our new Intel® Double Connect Technology feature for two simultaneous Wi-Fi connections which enable faster speed, lower latency, and enhanced reliability.”

The Z690 Taichi Razer Edition is the world’s first Chroma™ RGB integrated motherboard on 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, which offers RGB Lighting customization with 16.8 million colors and a suite of unique lighting effects enhancing immersive experiences of games. On the other hand, its technical brilliance goes far beyond any competitor’s so-called innovative motherboard. For example, Z690 Taichi Razer Edition protect users’ valuable data from hackers with the unique design called “Independent Ports”, which can be cut off via BIOS to prevent accessing from malware and ransomware, and ensure information security in a user-friendly way; in addition, it provides “Lightning Gaming Ports” for extreme gamers desiring a hardware edge, which use 2 controllers connecting mice and keyboard separately for eliminating jitter and latency as much as possible.

Having no reservation of processors is the first step for a wonderful gaming experience. ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition features a 20 phase power design with the latest SPS (Smart Power Stage) technology and 8-layer-2-oz PCB, giving the best VRM design and heat dissipation to power Intel high-end processors. Besides, it embeds the reinforced SMD-type (surface-mount device) DDR5 DIMMs and Low-Loss PCB material for unbelievable OC potential of DDR5. Surface-mount technology allows components to have smaller leads that enhance the signal strength and overclocking capacity.

Lag-less Internet is what gamers value as well. Z690 Taichi Razer Edition is equipped with a brand-new Intel® Killer™ AX1690 Wi-Fi 6E chip, which features 2 radios to enable simultaneous connectivity for both 2.4 GHz and 5/6 GHz bands. With Intel® Killer™ E3100 Ethernet and Intel® Killer™ AX1690 Wi-Fi 6E, it is in a sense “DoubleShot Pro X3” ! Users can get the aggregated throughput of all interfaces (Ethernet, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and 5/6GHz Wi-Fi), and critical traffic (games) will be sent over the optimal interface intelligently..

With all segments above, ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition is ready to stand for the best gaming motherboard like hardly any other!

