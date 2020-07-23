Introducing the EVGA GeForce® GTX 1650 KO with GDDR6

The EVGA GeForce® GTX 1650 KO gives you the best gaming performance at a value you cannot resist. Now it’s updated with GDDR6 memory, giving you that extra edge to up your game to the next level.

Turing Shaders

Featuring concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases on today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over previous generation for a faster, cooler and quieter gaming experience that take advantage of Turing’s advanced graphics features.



Performance

The GeForce® GTX 1650 KO with GDDR6 follows in the tradition of the GeForce® GTX 650, GeForce® GTX 750, GeForce® GTX 950 and GeForce® GTX 1050 of offering performance for the fastest contemporary titles that you can throw at the card. Enjoy up to 70% higher performance when compared to the GeForce® GTX 1050 and up to 3x the performance of GeForce® GTX 950. GeForce® GTX 1650 is a performance breakthrough for E-Sports and 1080p gamers.

Small Form Factor

With a brand new layout, completely new codebase, new features and more, the new EVGA Precision X1 software is faster, easier and better than ever.

All Metal Backplate, Pre-Installed

EVGA Precision X1

Take Control with EVGA Precision X1. With a brand new layout, completely new codebase, new features and more. The new EVGA Precision X1 software is faster, easier and better than ever, allowing you to control the fans and monitor your cards vitals. Download Now!