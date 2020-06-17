June 16, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – Today NZXT, a leading developer of software-powered hardware solutions for PC gaming, and Ubisoft®, a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, announce CRFT 06 H510 Siege, the perfect tactical deployment for fortifying your position in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege.

The sixth entrant in NZXT’s limited-edition series of licensed gaming products, CRFT 06 H510 Siege brings the iconic in-game barricade to your gaming station. Featuring an illuminated 6 Logo on the front panel, this new limited-edition NZXT H510 case allows you to display both your PC components and your operational readiness. Weapons free.

“We are very honored to be working with Ubisoft to create an H510 based on the immensely popular Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” says Johnny Hou, founder, and CEO of NZXT. “Around our offices, Rainbow Six Siege has a passionate group of players. That is why we consulted with them when designing this latest CRFT product to ensure that this would be a case that fans appreciate.”

A special edition breaching NZXT Puck and 6 Logo charm are included with every CRFT 06 H510 Siege. Only 500 units of this limited-edition case will be produced globally, so be sure to order one quickly before time runs out.

CRFT 06 H510 Siege Exclusive Features

Limited-edition NZXT H510 themed after Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Illuminated 6 Logo on the front panel

Side panels designed to replicate the in-game wall barricade

Exclusive special-edition breaching NZXT Puck and 6 Logo Charm

NZXT H510 Main Features

Modern design and builder-friendly features

USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel

Premium all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic

Tempered glass side panel to showcase your build

Wire management made easy with an intuitive, patent-pending cable management system

Simplified water-cooling installation using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations

MSRP Pricing

Price: 249.99 Euro

Availability

USA: Now at NZXT.com