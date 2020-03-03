Noctua’s premium cooling components are internationally renowned for their superb quietness, exceptional performance and thoroughgoing quality. Now, with the introduction of our NP-H1 premium-quality hoodies, Noctua enthusiasts have the opportunity to express their love of the renowned Austrian PC cooling brand through their wardrobe:

Available in two colour schemes – a signature Noctua brown and a redux-inspired grey – the NP-H1 hoodies combine premium-feel heavyweight fabrics with a sophisticated, practical and attractive design, offering ultimate warmth and comfort to the avid Noctua follower.

The hoodies are available as of today via Noctua’s official Amazon and eBay stores for EUR/USD 49.90:

https://noctua.at/en/np-h1-grey/buy

https://noctua.at/en/np-h1-brown/buy