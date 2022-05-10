Capture the perfect visuals without compromise: Sabrent’s CFexpress Type B Cards are fast and come in a convenient range of capacities. Never miss a shot, and don’t be held back by slow media – the card’s fast, low-latency flash communicates over an x2 PCIe 3.0 interface to ensure you can keep on creating. Our cards also have a variety of features to maintain the integrity of the storage, so you have one less thing to worry about.

These cards perform up to 1,700 MBps for reads and 1,500 MBps for writes, pushing the limits of the CFexpress form factor. They also support standards most commonly seen in SSDs like TRIM, SMART, encryption, and even upgradeable firmware. Also, backward compatible with appropriate devices. All this while being power-efficient to maintain your battery life and prevent overheating.

Non-stop shooting, anywhere

Don’t let slow media hold you back. From capturing once-in-a-lifetime events in your town to scenic landscapes in harsh environments across the globe, Sabrent’s CFexpress Type B Cards are designed for demanding professional use cases.

Transfers in a blink

Don’t let your memory card slow you down: high read and write speeds means more time shooting and less time transferring.

Tiny but spacious

Good things come in small packages: more storage in a smaller space means you can carry all your creations at once. Don’t miss the perfect shot – avoid having to change memory cards mid-shoot. Our capacious options make sure there’s always more space when you need it.

A card you can depend on

Adopting various advanced flash management techniques including LDPC and RAID error correction, end-to-end data protection, wear-leveling, defect management, and over-provisioning, Sabrent’s CFexpress cards are built to endure years of use to keep your content safe.

More than just memories

Your photographs and video are meant to capture something special and last a lifetime. Our memory cards help you achieve this through reliability, for peace of mind. Pursue your vision with one less worry.

Key Features

x2 PCIe 3.0 interface, CFexpress form factor, up to 3W power draw.

Up to 1,700/1,500 MBps read/write; up to 1,600/400 MBps sustained.

High endurance through LDPC, RAID ECC, end-to-end data protection, SmartRefresh,

Static and dynamic wear-leveling, defect management, and over-provisioning.

Support for TRIM, SMART, TCG OPAL/Pyrite, and upgradeable firmware.

Press release.