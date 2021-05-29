MOUNTAIN, creator of innovative, premium peripherals with user-centric design to enable gamers to perform at their best, announces joining the Razer Chroma Connect Program. Effective immediately, MOUNTAIN’s critically acclaimed Base Camp management software interfaces with Razer Synapse to allow for cross-device RGB synchronization and management.

Starting with Base Camp version 1.0.33, users of MOUNTAIN mice and keyboards will be able to synchronize RGB lighting with thousands of Razer Chroma™ RGB enabled-devices, applications as well as games, and enjoy a vast expanse of RGB modes and features.

“Since its inception, MOUNTAIN has focused on user-centric design. Razer’s hardware and software are part of many gaming setups today, where they work hand-in-hand with our mice and keyboards,” says Tobias Brinkmann, Founder and CEO of MOUNTAIN. “We’re taking it to the next level by enabling gamers to get the most out of their setup with inter-brand RGB customization.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome MOUNTAIN to the Razer Chroma Connect Program,” states Kushal Tandon, Director of Software Marketing at Razer. “MOUNTAIN’s commitment to innovation and fresh ideas ties in well with Razer’s philosophy, and we couldn’t be happier to join forces to create an overarching RGB ecosystem for all gamers.”

MOUNTAIN Base Camp, the management software for all MOUNTAIN gaming peripherals, is available at mountain.gg. Razer Synapse 3, a unified cloud-based hardware configuration tool for Razer devices, is available at razer.com.

Press release