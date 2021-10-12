Noctua today presented the much anticipated black versions of its award-winning NF-A12x25 120mm fan and NH-U12A CPU cooler as well as the matching NA-HC7 and NA-HC8 heatsink covers. Staying true to the successful formula of the original models, the new NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.black.swap and NH-U12A chromax.black combine the same signature quiet cooling performance with a sleek stealth look. The black NH-U12A already supports Intel’s upcoming LGA1700 platform. “We are aware of how eagerly our customers have been waiting for these products and we would have loved to get them out earlier, but first we had to spend some extra time in order to make sure that we can exactly match the performance of the brown fans, and then things were further delayed by various supply chain issues due to the global pandemic”, explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “With products that have been fine-tuned to the most minute details, seemingly simple things like creating a different colour version can end being surprisingly tricky, but now with all of that out of the way, we’re excited to finally be able to offer these long-awaited products to our customers.” today presented the much anticipated black versions of its award-winningfan andas well as the matching NA-HC7 and NA-HC8 heatsink covers. Staying true to the successful formula of the original models, the new NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.black.swap and NH-U12A chromax.black combine the same signature quiet cooling performance with a sleek stealth look. The black NH-U12A already supports Intel’s upcoming LGA1700 platform.“We are aware of how eagerly our customers have been waiting for these products and we would have loved to get them out earlier, but first we had to spend some extra time in order to make sure that we can exactly match the performance of the brown fans, and then things were further delayed by various supply chain issues due to the global pandemic”, explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “With products that have been fine-tuned to the most minute details, seemingly simple things like creating a different colour version can end being surprisingly tricky, but now with all of that out of the way, we’re excited to finally be able to offer these long-awaited products to our customers.”

The NH-U12A has proven in countless tests that it can match or even outperform many 140mm sized coolers while offering 120mm class case, RAM and PCIe compatibility. Having received more than 100 awards and recommendations from international hardware websites and magazines, Noctua's flagship model NF-A12x25 has established itself as a true deluxe choice when it comes to premium-quality quiet 120mm fans. The new chromax.black.swap edition combines the NF-A12x25's signature quiet cooling performance with an attractive black design and a bundle of swappable red, white, blue, green, grey, yellow and black anti-vibration pads that allow for the fan to be colour-customised to match individual build colour schemes. For further customisation, a wide range of accessories such as coloured cables and anti-vibration mounts are available separately.

compatibility. Thanks to the same proven asymmetrical single-tower heatsink design and state-of-the-art NF-A12x25 PWM fans, the new chromax.black variant stays true to the NH-U12A’s successful formula of fusing best-in-class cooling performance with superb quietness of operation and outstanding compatibility. The NH-U12A chromax.black includes the latest SecuFirm2™ multi-socket mounting system that not only supports AMD AM4 and Intel LGA1200, but also Intel’s upcoming 12th generation Core CPUs (code name Alder Lake-S, socket LGA1700).

In addition to the new fan and heatsink, Noctua also launched the new NA-HC7 and NA-HC8 heatsink covers for the NH-U12A and NH-U12A chromax.black. While the chromax.black and chromax.white variants of the NA-HC8 are ideal for all-black or black-and-white builds, the NA-HC7 chromax.black.swap with its swappable colour inlays in black, blue, green, red, yellow and white allows the cooler to be colour-coordinated with various build colour schemes.