be quiet!, the German manufacturer for premium PC components, launches its new Light Wings series: be quiet!‘s first fans with ARGB illumination. Besides its characteristic lighting properties, development focused on performance, low-noise operation as well as the manufacturer’s typical high-quality standards. Light Wings fans are equipped with a PWM connector and have one LED ring at the fan’s inlet and another narrow LED ring at the outlet. They are available in 120mm and 140mm sizes.

Vivid lighting

Light Wing’s light rings are equipped with up to 20 individually addressable LEDs with a diffuser to spread the light in both directions. This results in a remarkably uniform illumination and impressive lighting effects. Light Wing triple packs additionally contain an ARGB hub to enable the synchronization of up to six ARGB components in total. The fans can also be connected to motherboards with 5V ARGB-headers and controlled by motherboard software. Light Wings fans allow daisy-chaining of its signal cables for a cleaner case interior.

Quietness and performance

Light Wings fans are available in two different versions. The PWM model, equipped with seven fan blades and a rotational speed up to 1.700 rpm (120mm) or 1.500 rpm (140mm) is ideally suited as a case fan thanks to its low operating noise level. The PWM high-speed model with nine fan blades and up to 2.500 rpm (120mm) or 2.200 rpm (140mm) is optimized for use on radiators or heat sinks. The thick frame and the adapted impeller result in shorter fan blades with optimized angles for a balance between volume and performance for both models. The high-quality robust rifle bearing guarantees a long-lasting and trouble-free operation with a long service life of up to 60,000 operating hours. All Light Wings fans have a PWM connector that can intelligently control the rotation speed directly via the motherboard.

Pricing and availability

be quiet! Light Wings fans are available in stores from November 23 at the following suggested retail prices:

Single-Packs:

Light Wings 120mm PWM: €22.90 / $26.90 / £22.99

Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed: €22.90/ $26.90 / £22.99

Light Wings 140mm PWM: €23.90/ $29.90 / £24.99

Light Wings 140mm PWM high-speed: €23.90/ $29.90 / £24.99

Triple-Packs (includes ARGB hub):