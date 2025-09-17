The latest version of AIDA64 introduces a range of updates designed for power users and hardware professionals. With major improvements in performance, support for the latest NVIDIA GPUs, enhanced multi-monitor functionality, better localization, and a new compressed file format, this update marks a significant step forward.
New Features & Enhancements
-
Native 64-bit binaries: AIDA64 now uses a new compiler, resulting in faster startup and improved overall performance.
-
OpenCL support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 Series GPUs
-
Dynamic DPI scaling, with per-monitor DPI awareness
-
Improved multi-monitor handling
-
Full Unicode support: Enhanced localization and resolution of Windows codepage issues
-
Windows PE v3.0+ compatibility
-
New SPZIP format: Enables more compact SensorPanel layouts
-
Extended support for Intel Nova Lake and Nova Lake-L CPUs
-
Corsair iCUE Nexus LCD support
-
Support for Turing (Turzx) 9.2-inch LCDs
-
Updated GPU details for Intel Arc Pro B50/B60 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 D v2
Compatibility Notice
With the move to a modern compiler and native 64-bit architecture, AIDA64 v8.00 no longer supports 32-bit versions of Windows or Windows XP x64. This shift is essential to keep the software modern, secure, and capable of supporting the latest hardware and operating systems.
Pricing & Availability
A 30-day free trial of the PC software is available on the Download page. For licensing options and pricing details, visit the Purchase page.
