The latest version of AIDA64 introduces a range of updates designed for power users and hardware professionals. With major improvements in performance, support for the latest NVIDIA GPUs, enhanced multi-monitor functionality, better localization, and a new compressed file format, this update marks a significant step forward.

New Features & Enhancements

Native 64-bit binaries : AIDA64 now uses a new compiler, resulting in faster startup and improved overall performance.

OpenCL support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5000 Series GPUs

Dynamic DPI scaling , with per-monitor DPI awareness

Improved multi-monitor handling

Full Unicode support : Enhanced localization and resolution of Windows codepage issues

Windows PE v3.0+ compatibility

New SPZIP format : Enables more compact SensorPanel layouts

Extended support for Intel Nova Lake and Nova Lake-L CPUs

Corsair iCUE Nexus LCD support

Support for Turing (Turzx) 9.2-inch LCDs

Updated GPU details for Intel Arc Pro B50/B60 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 D v2

Compatibility Notice

With the move to a modern compiler and native 64-bit architecture, AIDA64 v8.00 no longer supports 32-bit versions of Windows or Windows XP x64. This shift is essential to keep the software modern, secure, and capable of supporting the latest hardware and operating systems.

Pricing & Availability

A 30-day free trial of the PC software is available on the Download page. For licensing options and pricing details, visit the Purchase page.

