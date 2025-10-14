be quiet!, the German manufacturer for premium PC components, is announcing Pure Rock Slim 3, the latest evolution in its acclaimed Pure Rock series. Building on the success of Pure Rock Slim 2, Pure Rock Slim 3 combines a highly compact asymmetrical tower design with great efficiency, making it the perfect choice for compact gaming rigs and quiet multimedia systems.

“Pure Rock Slim 3 is designed to make silent, efficient cooling accessible to everyone,” said Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!. “With its improved, rock-solid mounting system and whisper-quiet operation, we’re giving PC builders of all experience levels a cooler that’s easy to install and delivers high performance for compact systems.”

Quiet and compact cooling

Pure Rock Slim 3 features a unique compact tower profile that enables full access to RAM banks in cases with limited space. The intuitive mounting system includes dedicated AMD and Intel frames and requires minimal screws, ensuring a fast and secure installation. At its core, three nickel-plated high-performance 6mm heat pipes with heat-pipe direct-touch technology transport heat efficiently to the fin stack, delivering a high 130W TDP cooling capacity for entry-level gaming and multimedia systems.

A specially designed be quiet! 100mm PWM fan provides silent operation with a maximum noise level of just 24.8 dBA. PWM control allows users to fine-tune the balance between airflow and acoustics, ensuring smooth system performance under varying loads. The two-tone cooler top in matte black and gunmetal grey offers an unobtrusive yet elegant appearance that complements any build.

Pure Rock Slim 3 will be available through authorized retailers starting October 28, at a suggested retail price of $29.90 / €26.90 and comes with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty.

