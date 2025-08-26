be quiet! proudly introduces Pure Loop 3 LX and Pure Loop 3. These additions to the all-in-one water cooling segment embody performance and precision, unified by sleek design and near-silent operation. Optimized for gaming, overclocking, and creative workloads, these models exemplify be quiet!’s dedication to technical excellence and end-user functionality.

“With Pure Loop 3 LX and Pure Loop 3, we offer two distinct interpretations of silent cooling,” said be quiet! CEO Aaron Licht. “Whether users prioritize aesthetics or prefer understated performance, all models deliver premium features rooted in our design philosophy: maximum performance, incredibly quiet operation, and uncompromising build quality.”

Pure Loop 3 LX: Customize your style, unleash the power

Pure Loop 3 LX is purpose-built for ARGB enthusiasts and high-performance systems. Its illuminated cooling block offers pre-installed ARGB with 10 interchangeable lighting foils, enabling users to define their system’s look with precision and ease. The foils allow unique and breathtaking lighting visuals without requiring software.

Cooling is handled by two or three Light Wings LX 120mm PWM high-speed fans, each equipped with 16 LEDs and nine airflow-optimized blades. These fans maintain quiet operation through closed loop motor control, keeping fan speed consistent regardless of airflow resistance. A specially designed funnel-shaped air outlet enhances static pressure and cooling efficiency, and a daisy chain function simplifies cabling by allowing the fans to connect in series, reducing clutter inside the case. The powerful 6-pole, 3-phase PWM pump ensures whisper-quiet and vibration-minimized operation at both high and low loads.

Installation and maintenance are effortless thanks to flexible tubing and an easy-to-access refill port, while the cooler’s bold design language delivers both functionality and visual appeal. Pure Loop 3 LX is the ideal solution for showcases with emphasis on lighting, advanced gaming rigs, and demanding multitasking systems. Pure Loop 3 LX is available in two formats: 360mm and 240mm.

Pure Loop 3: Pure performance, pure silence

For those who value efficiency and discretion, Pure Loop 3 offers impressively high cooling performance in an understated package. Tailored for systems where visual minimalism is key, this cooler excludes lighting entirely, focusing instead on robust performance even under sustained high CPU workloads.

Available in three models (360mm, 280mm, and 240mm), Pure Loop 3 is outfitted with Pure Wings 3 PWM high-speed fans that support a closed loop motor function and daisy chaining for a cleaner installation. Despite their strong aerodynamics and static pressure, Pure Wings 3 fans maintain maximum noise levels of only 36.8 dB(A), ensuring systems stay quiet even under stress.

Pure Loop 3 also includes flexible tubing, a refill port for long-term operation, and an elegant cooling block design that emphasizes precision engineering. It is perfectly suited for overclocked systems, advanced gaming PCs, and high-resolution multimedia builds.

Pricing and availability

Pure Loop 3 LX and Pure Loop 3 models will be available from September 9 at the following suggested retail prices; all coolers are backed by a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Product name Fans ARGB MSRP Pure Loop 3 LX 360mm 3x Light Wings LX 120mm yes $129.90 / €119.90 Pure Loop 3 LX 240mm 2x Light Wings LX 120mm yes $109.90 / €99.90 Pure Loop 3 360mm 3x Pure Wings 3 120mm no $114.90 / €104.90 Pure Loop 3 280mm 2x Pure Wings 3 140mm no $109.90 / €99.90 Pure Loop 3 240mm 2x Pure Wings 3 120mm no $94.90 / €84.90

