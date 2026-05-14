Vienna, May 12th 2026 – Noctua today presented the much-anticipated black version of its award-winning NF-A12x25 G2 120mm flagship fan. Available in single-fan and speed-offset dual-fan packs, the new chromax.black variants provide the same state-of-the-art quiet cooling performance for PC cases and water cooling radiators as the regular NF-A12x25 G2, just in a sleek all-black design.
“The first-generation NF-A12x25 was one of the most successful Noctua fans of all time, so the G2 version had big shoes to fill,” says Roland Mossig (CEO of Noctua). “We’ve been extremely pleased with the excellent response from both customers and expert reviewers, so we’re excited to follow up with the chromax.black variants today.”
Succeeding the iconic NF-A12x25, the NF-A12x25 G2 has quickly established itself as a new benchmark for premium quality quiet 120x25mm fans. Since its introduction in June 2025, it has received more than 70 awards and recommendations from international hardware websites, magazines and YouTube channels.
The NF-A12x25 G2’s advanced aerodynamic engineering featuring a novel Progressive Bend impeller design with a Centrifugal Turbulator hub, winglets, and a record tight tip clearance of only 0.5mm enables it to provide a significant boost in performance-to-noise efficiency over its renowned predecessor: Whether it’s in low-impedance, airflow-oriented applications such as case cooling, or high-impedance, pressure-demanding scenarios such as on water cooling radiators, where its etaPERF™ motor with SupraTorque™ allows leveraging extra torque headroom, the NF-A12x25 G2 is a proven winner.
The chromax.black edition combines the NF-A12x25 G2’s Sterrox® liquid-crystal polymer impeller, comprehensive feature set and breakthrough quiet cooling proficiency with an attractive black design that can be customised with coloured anti-vibration pads, which are available separately.
The Sx2-PP set contains two fans that are slightly offset in speed (+/- ~50rpm) in order to avoid undesirable harmonic phenomena such as beat frequencies, which can be heard as intermittent vibrations or periodic humming due to interference. This makes it ideal for both push-pull applications and situations where two or more fans are running side by side such as in typical case fan configurations as well as on 240 or 360mm water cooling radiators.
Topped off with Noctua’s trusted premium-grade SSO2 bearing, an MTTF rating of more than 150,000 hours and a 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NF-A12x25 G2 PWM chromax.black is the perfect choice for users who are looking for cutting-edge quality, quietness and performance in an all-black style.
Suggested retail prices
The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices are as follows:
- NF-A12x25 G2 PWM chromax.black: EUR 34.90 / USD 34.90
- NF-A12x25 G2 PWM Sx2-PP chromax.black: EUR 64.90 / USD 64.90
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