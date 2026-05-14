The chromax.black edition combines the NF-A12x25 G2’s Sterrox® liquid-crystal polymer impeller, comprehensive feature set and breakthrough quiet cooling proficiency with an attractive black design that can be customised with coloured anti-vibration pads, which are available separately.

The Sx2-PP set contains two fans that are slightly offset in speed (+/- ~50rpm) in order to avoid undesirable harmonic phenomena such as beat frequencies, which can be heard as intermittent vibrations or periodic humming due to interference. This makes it ideal for both push-pull applications and situations where two or more fans are running side by side such as in typical case fan configurations as well as on 240 or 360mm water cooling radiators.

Topped off with Noctua’s trusted premium-grade SSO2 bearing, an MTTF rating of more than 150,000 hours and a 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NF-A12x25 G2 PWM chromax.black is the perfect choice for users who are looking for cutting-edge quality, quietness and performance in an all-black style.