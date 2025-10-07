be quiet! today announces the official launch of two new additions to the Light Base series: Light Base 500 LX and Light Base 500. Focused on combining clean aesthetics, superior airflow, and modern functionality, both models provide a flexible foundation for gaming, multimedia, and professional builds. Light Base 500 LX stands out with sophisticated ARGB illumination, while Light Base 500 delivers an elegant, distraction-free experience for those who prefer a purist style. Additionally, be quiet! is announcing triple packs of its popular Pure Wings 3 fans, including a brand-new reverse fan model for side or bottom air intakes.

“In the Light Base 500 series, our team set out to provide hardware enthusiasts with a balance of presentation and performance,” said Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!. “Light Base 500 LX and Light Base 500 make every build look and perform its best, no matter your taste in lighting or cable management. This is outstanding versatility for everyone.”

Light Base 500 LX: Quiet elegance with ARGB flair

Designed for those who appreciate subtle, refined lighting, Light Base 500 LX features four preinstalled Light Wings LX 120mm PWM fans: three side-mounted fans with reverse fan blades on the intake side, and one regular fan in the rear. Its angled slide-out fan frame channels air directly to the GPU, ensuring efficient cooling for demanding graphics cards. Users can further enhance airflow by installing additional fans in the lowered fan bay, which perfectly aligns with the case floor.

Inside, spacious dimensions accommodate a 360mm radiator, ATX motherboard, and graphics cards up to 400mm long. Storage versatility is ensured through slots for one HDD and two SSDs, all accessed without compromising cable clearance behind the motherboard tray. The case includes an ARGB controller button in the IO panel, with a daisy-chained ARGB and PWM hub supporting up to six devices. Each Light Wings LX fan features 16 integrated LEDs for elegant illumination. Dust filters in the side and bottom protect system integrity, while the motherboard tray effortlessly supports backside connector designs such as Asus BTF, MSI Project Zero, and Gigabyte Project Stealth. For additional customization, two possible PSU positions make it easy to tailor cable management or better access the CPU backplate. Light Base 500 LX will be available in black and white.

Light Base 500: Performance-focused, minimalist design

With a zero-RGB approach, Light Base 500 offers an unobtrusive and stylish look that suits any environment, from gaming desks to creative studios. Crafted for core performance, it includes four preinstalled Pure Wings 3 120mm PWM fans: three as side-mounted intake with reversed blades for optimal airflow and visibility, and one rear exhaust. Light Base 500 shares the same intelligent design from Light Base 500 LX, including the angled slide-out fan frame, a lowered fan bay, and generous space for components. In terms of drive space, this chassis can accommodate up to two HDDs and two SSDs. Light Base 500 will be available exclusively in black.

Superior accessibility, compatibility with modern motherboard layouts, and professional-grade build quality backed by a three-year manufacturer’s warranty make both Light Base 500 LX and Light Base 500 ideal choices for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Pure Wings 3 Triple Packs: Performance, progressive, quiet

be quiet! also extends its fan portfolio with Triple Packs of its most popular Pure Wings 3 fans (Pure Wings 3 120mm PWM, Pure Wings 3 120mm PWM high-speed, Pure Wings 3 140mm PWM, and Pure Wings 3 140mm PWM high-speed) as well as Triple Pack of a brand-new consumer fan, Pure Wings 3 120mm PWM Reverse. With low minimum rpm and reversed fan blades, Pure Wings 3 120mm PWM Reverse fans are the perfect choice for side or bottom air intakes. Its 7 silence-optimized fan blades offer extraordinary air pressure, while the low minimum rpm allows for very quiet operation. All regular Triple Packs will be available in black, and the Reverse fan Triple Packs in black or white. Coupled with be quiet!’s proven build quality and lifespan of 80,000 hours, these new Pure Wings 3 Triple Packs are ideal long-lasting companions for your gaming system.

Pricing and availability

Light Base 500 models will be available for sale starting October 21 at a suggested retail price of $154.90/€154.90 (Light Base 500 LX White), $144.90/€144.90 (Light Base 500 LX Black), or $119.90/€119.90 (Light Base 500). The Pure Wings 3 Triple Packs will be available at the same day at the suggested retail price of $34.90/€34.90 for all 120mm Triple Packs and $37.90/€37.90 for all 140mm Triple Packs.

Press release