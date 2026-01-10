TRYX, the innovative PC hardware brand renowned for pushing the boundaries of cooling performance and aesthetic design, is thrilled to announce three groundbreaking products at CES 2026: the STAGE 360 AIO liquid cooler, the FLOVA F50 mid-tower ATX case, and the TURRIS 620 CPU air cooler. Building on the success of the PANORAMA series, these new offerings combine cutting-edge display technology, exceptional thermal efficiency, and user-centric features to empower PC enthusiasts, gamers, and creators.

STAGE 360

The Most Interactive AIO Yet with Dual Spliced Displays Elevating the AIO experience, STAGE 360 features dual 4.0-inch IPS displays spliced into a seamless “STAGE” (dual 720 x 720 HD, 254 PPI, 16.7M colors) on a premium aluminum base built for durability and endless playability. Powered by Asetek technology and paired with three ROTA SL ARGB fans, it handles 280W TDP with quiet, efficient cooling.

Full KANALI support provides immersive customization, allowing users to pair personalized displays with figures and models on their AIO, while the double-sided base and robust construction make STAGE a profoundly unique and interactive centerpiece.

Available in Europe in February 2026, STAGE 360 comes in black or white 360 mm variants and supports Intel LGA 1851/1700/1200/115X and AMD AM5/AM4.

FLOVA F50

Elegant Mid-Tower Case Blending Home Aesthetics with Silent Performance

he FLOVA F50 mid-tower case introduces a sophisticated, living-space-friendly design with ventilated fabric-finished front and side panels in black, white, or pink. Operating at an ultra-quiet 20 dBA, it’s perfect for home offices, studios, gaming setups, or creative workstations.

A standout innovation is the proprietary TRYX Cross-Flow (TCF) fan, custom-engineered exclusively for FLOVA and meticulously balanced for an exceptional noise-to-performance ratio. This side-mounted TCF provides a unique 90° airflow channel for uniform, efficient heat dissipation while maintaining ultra-quiet operation.

Supporting back-connect motherboards (BTF/Project Zero), GPUs up to 420 mm, air coolers up to 170 mm, and 360 mm radiators, FLOVA offers tool-free assembly, rich I/O (including USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2), and excellent cable management.

Available in Europe in February 2026, FLOVA F50 comes in black, white, and pink models.

TURRIS 620

The Ultimate Custom Air Cooler with Integrated Display

Marking TRYX’s debut in high-end air cooling, the TURRIS 620 redefines what’s possible with a futuristic, minimalist dual-tower design featuring a massive 5.0-inch IPS display (ultra-wide HD panel at 60Hz). This magnetically mounted screen, fully supported by TRYX’s acclaimed KANALI software, offers fully customizable system monitoring, media playback, or stunning visuals.

Engineered for silent performance at extreme loads, TURRIS 620 delivers up to 280W TDP cooling with a six heat-pipe configuration, void-free soldering, nickel-plated micro-convex copper base, and heat-pipe offset optimized for Intel platforms. Even under max load, the TURRIS 620 does not exceed 32.5 dBA.

TURRIS 620 introduces the most intuitive and simple installation and tweaking experience yet, thanks to quick-release ROTA fans mounted on a stable rail system.

Available in Europe in March 2026 in black or white, TURRIS 620 supports Intel LGA 1851/1700 and AMD AM4/AM5.

At TRYX, we’re committed to empowering possibilities through innovation that listens to our community. STAGE 360, FLOVA F50, and TURRIS 620 represent the next evolution in premium PC components blending stunning visuals, silent performance, and effortless usability. These products are being showcased at CES 2026. STAGE and FLOVA will be available on shelves in Europe in February 2026, TURRIS in March 2026. Look out for more announcements soon via tryx.com and TRYX social channels.

Pricing and Availability

The STAGE 360 will be available for order starting February 2026 with pricing as follows: €229.99 / £199.99 (MSRP).

The FLOVA F50 will be available for order starting February 2026 with pricing as follows: Black, White €144.99 / £129.99 (MSRP) – Pink €149.99 / £134.99 (MSRP).

The TURRIS 620 will be available for order starting March 2026. Pricing will be announced at a later time.