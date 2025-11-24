CORSAIR maker of award-winning gaming peripherals, announced today that it is the official peripheral partner of the StarLadder Budapest Major 2025. Fans can learn more about CORSAIR’s commitment to competitive gaming by watching official StarLadder livestreams for stages 1-3 before visiting the on-site CORSAIR booth during the playoffs. CORSAIR recently launched the pro-ready, ultralight SABRE v2 PRO mouse and Hall-effect VANGUARD PRO 96 keyboard to critical success and pro player praise. Both products will be available to purchase throughout the major, along with a limited-edition mouse pad design and a 20% discount code exclusive to Corsair’s Webstore.

StarLadder has officially returned to the CS2 Major circuit with a flagship event in Budapest, Hungary. Taking place from November 24 to December 14, 2025, the StarLadder Major will feature 32 of the world’s best teams competing for a $1.25 million prize pool. The first three stages of the tournament will be held at the newly built MTK Sportpark leading to the epic playoffs at the 20,000-seat MVM Dome. CORSAIR will be onsite with a booth for the playoffs, so fans can check out the latest performance peripherals and show their fandom with the exclusive MM300 2XL – Budapest Edition mouse mat.

“Competitive gaming is core to what CORSAIR does, and we want to support the best players in the world at the top events in the world,” said Tobias Brinkmann, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming Peripherals at CORSAIR. “Our aim is to provide professional-grade gaming peripherals for all types of players. Whether it’s our 36-gram SABRE v2 PRO for effortless control or our Vanguard Pro 96 hall-effect keyboard for precision and speed, we have the products pros and aspiring pros need to excel.”

Made exclusively for the event, the MM300 2XL – Budapest Edition will be offered online via the CORSAIR webstore throughout the major or through on-site giveaways. Featuring an original design by Budapest Artist, Dóra Ónya-Oláh, and showcasing the lions from the iconic Chain Bridge, it will be available in extremely limited quantities for both in-person and at-home fans to have delivered to their door.

The SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse was constructed from the ground up for top-level competitive FPS gaming and weighs only 36 grams. A lightning-fast gaming mouse with up to an 8,000Hz hyper-polling rate, 33,000 CORSAIR MARKSMAN S sensor, 99.7% resolution accuracy, 750 IPS tracking, 50G acceleration and 70 hours of battery life deliver on performance and responsiveness.

The VANGUARD PRO 96 uses proprietary CORSAIR MGX Hyperdrive Hall Effect Magnetic switches that deliver responsiveness, reliability, and speed. Performance features include lightning-fast 8,000Hz hyper-polling, CORSAIR Rapid Trigger technology, adjustable actuation point switches, and dual actuation point capability. Elevating the keyboard is the integrated 320 x 170 full-color LCD screen, the optimally compact 96% layout, native Stream Deck integration* via the built-in G keys and Virtual Stream Deck.

The VOID v2 MAX WIRELESS for PC or XBOX features powerful audio driven by custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers, Dolby Atmos® Spatial Audio and Sonarworks SoundID on the PC version. Simultaneous 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth® connections provide seamless connectivity, allowing players to hear multiple sources at once. A lightweight yet durable construction with memory foam ear cushions and breathable microfiber fabric keeps you in the game to take advantage of the 70-hour battery life.

Fans can use discount code “StarLadder” while checking out from the CORSAIR Webstore for 20% off select gaming products from November 24 – January 31.

Press release