Noctua today presented all-black chromax line versions of its award-winning G2 flagship models: Both the NH-D15 G2 CPU cooler and the NF-A14x25 G2 140mm fans have successfully set new standards for performance-to-noise efficiency, and the new chromax.black versions provide the same, award-winning quiet cooling performance in a sleek, unobtrusive design.

“The response to our long-awaited G2 series products has been amazing, both from customers and expert reviewers,” says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “We’re proud that the NH-D15 G2 and NF-A14x25 G2 have managed to continue the legacy of their iconic predecessors, and we are confident that the new chromax.black versions will be well received by those who prefer a stealthy, unobtrusive look.”

Succeeding the iconic NF-A14 and NF-A15, the square-frame NF-A14x25 G2 and round-frame NF-A14x25r G2 have quickly established themselves as a new benchmark for premium quality quiet 140x25mm fans. Their advanced aerodynamic engineering featuring a novel Progressive Bend impeller design with a Centrifugal Turbulator hub, winglets, and a record tight tip clearance of only 0.7mm enables the G2 models to provide a significant boost in performance-to-noise efficiency over their renowned predecessors: Whether it’s in low-impedance, airflow-oriented applications such as case cooling, or high-impedance, pressure-demanding scenarios such as on heatsinks and water cooling radiators, where their etaPERF motor with SupraTorque allows leveraging extra torque headroom, the NF-A14x25 G2 fans are proven winners.

The chromax.black editions combine the NF-A14x25 G2s’ Sterrox liquid-crystal polymer impeller, comprehensive feature set and breakthrough quiet cooling proficiency with an attractive black design that can be customised with coloured anti-vibration pads, which are available separately.

Continuing the legacy of the iconic NH-D15, the NH-D15 G2 has received more than 100 awards and recommendations from international hardware websites and magazines since its introduction in summer 2024. Utilising the same further refined 8-heatpipe heatsink and state-of-the-art NF-A14x25r G2 PWM fans, the chromax.black version offers the same winning combination of cutting-edge cooling efficiency and superb quietness of operation. At the same time, its black fans and black coated heatsink enable it to merge these assets with a sleek stealth look. Topped off with the Torx based SecuFirm2+ multi-socket mounting system, Noctua’s highest performing NT-H2 thermal compound and a full 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NH-D15 G2 chromax.black is a deluxe choice for everyone who seeks an elite-class heatsink that looks just as great as it cools. All the new products are available as of today via Noctua’s official Amazon stores. Other sales partners will receive stock shortly.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) are as follows:

NF-A14x25 G2 PWM chromax.black: EU: EUR 39.90 / international (ROW): USD 39.90 / US: USD 44.90*

NF-A14x25 G2 PWM Sx2-PP chromax.black: EU: EUR 76.90 / international (ROW): USD 76.90 / US: USD 84.90*

NF-A14x25r G2 PWM chromax.black: EU: EUR 39.90 / international (ROW): USD 39.90 / US: USD 44.90*

NF-A14x25r G2 PWM Sx2-PP chromax.black: EU: EUR 76.90 / international (ROW): USD 76.90 / US: USD 84.90*

NH-D15 G2 chromax.black: EU: EUR 159.90 / international (ROW): USD 159.90 / US: USD 189.90*

Press release.