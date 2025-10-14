be quiet!, the German manufacturer for premium PC components, announces the launch of the Dark Power 14 power supply series. Available in three models at 1200W, 1000W, and 850W, Dark Power 14 is a powerhouse featuring an integrated massive high-performance cooling module including a large heat sink with outstanding passive cooling potential and an integrated fan, designed for ultra silent operation. With 80 PLUS Titanium and Cybenetics Titanium efficiency, ATX 3.1 compatibility with full support for PCIe 5.1 GPUs, and the option to switch between single and multi-rail operation, Dark Power 14 is designed for advanced, high-resolution gaming with latest graphics cards, overclocked next-gen systems, and media creation and render workstations.

“Dark Power 14 represents a new milestone in our 20-year expertise in power supply engineering,” said Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!. “This is no-compromise silence and performance in its highest form. With dual-button convenience for cooling modes and rail configuration, Dark Power 14 gives enthusiasts and professionals the ultimate foundation for their high-end systems.”

Revolutionary efficiency meets intelligent cooling

Dark Power 14 is certified with 80 PLUS Titanium and Cybenetics Titanium for a stunning energy efficiency rating of up to 95.57%. This provides lots of benefits for a high-end system, including less power consumption and an overall cooler and quieter operation. At the heart of each model lies Full Bridge + Synchronous Rectifier + LLC technology that provides unmatched signal stability and extremely high efficiency, supported by premium-quality Japanese capacitors rated to 105°C for maximum reliability and longevity.

The newly developed aluminum heat sink supports the semi-passive cooling concept and improves the longevity of the components. A button on the rear of the power supply allows switching between a balanced active cooling mode, where the Silent Wings fan spins all the time, or a semi-passive mode, where the fan does not spin under low load and only starts when additional cooling is required for more demanding operations. The fan itself is integrated directly into the heat sink, making it immune to vibrations. A 6-pole fan motor and fluid-dynamic bearing ultimately make for exceptionally long lifetime and minimal power consumption.

Next-generation connectivity and overclocking control

Dark Power 14 is an ATX 3.1 PSU and comes with native integration of up to two 12V-2×6 and four PCIe 6+2-pin connectors for next-generation and current-generation GPUs. This makes the PSU extremely versatile and perfect for current and future high-end systems. The full-mesh front with funnel-shaped air inlet upholds the high air circulation abilities, ensuring optimal thermal performance even under maximum load.

Dark Power 14 is particularly suitable for overclocking. With the simple push of a button, you can manually switch between multi-rail and single-rail mode. This gives you full overclocking control between the default four 12V-rail mode and the alternative massive single-rail operation.

Modular excellence and German engineering

Modular, sleeved cables simplify component installation and reduce annoying clutter. This results in increased airflow and improved cooling in even the largest PC cases. Each Dark Power 14 model comes with comprehensive protection against overcurrent, overvoltage and undervoltage, short circuits, overheating, overload, and voltage surges on the input side. Product conception, design and quality control in Germany ensures the highest standards, backed by a comprehensive 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Dark Power 14 will be available in retail starting October 28 at the following suggested retail pricing: $309.90 / €309.90 (1200W), $274.90 / €274.90 (€1000W), or $229.90 / €229.90 (850W).

Press release.